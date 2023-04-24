Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan continues to be MANIPULATED by his daughter Ava...

Justin Morgan still refuses to accept that his daughter Ava is a whole LOT of teenage trouble on Home and Away!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is prepared to give his teenage daughter, Ava Gilbert (Annabel Wolfe), another chance on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Last week on the Aussie soap, Justin was crushed when he found out Ava didn't return to Summer Bay to reconnect with him.



She has been secretly stalking Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) online for weeks, and wanted the chance to get closer to him.



Ava claims she is over her teenage crush on Theo.



So Justin has invited her to stay on in the Bay.



However, Theo is not convinced by Ava's sudden good girl act.



After confronting Ava about her stalker behaviour, Theo decides he's had enough of the teenage troublemaker and announces he is going to move OUT of the Morgan house...

Ava continues to manipulate her dad Justin on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Theo can't stand living under the same roof as awful Ava on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has been left fearing the worst after his troubled ex-fiancee, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) told him she was leaving Summer Bay.



Tane decides to seek help from Felicity's policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), who has had to deal with her meltdowns in the past.



Cash worries that Felicity could be having another breakdown...



But WHERE has she gone?



Felicity's friends and family are unaware that she has fled back to the country hometown where she grew up.



Felicity and Cash's former foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), is surprised when she arrives on the doorstep.



Gary and his late wife, Katherine, fostered Felicity and Cash years earlier, following the suicide of their dad.



But WHY has Felicity decided to go home again after all these years?

Tane is worried on Felicity's whereabouts on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5