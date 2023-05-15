Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan wants Ava to LEAVE Summer Bay!

Will Justin Morgan give his teenage daughter Ava her marching orders on today's episode of Home and Away?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) could be facing time in prison because of his teenage daughter Ava's (Annabel Wolfe) lies on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Attention seeking Ava pretended she was in danger after hitching a lift with a surfer dude.



But when protective dad Justin found Ava in the stranger's van, he jumped to the WRONG conclusion and attacked the innocent man!



When Justin breaks the bad news that he could be facing time behind bars for assault, Ava is dismayed.



She realises her silly lies and attention seeking ways could now have serious consequences for her dad.



But there's another blow for Ava.



Just as she's ready to try and reconnect with Justin, he wants her to leave Summer Bay and move back to her mum's place in the city.



Ava is gutted that Justin wants to send her packing.



But will she go along with his wishes?



Meanwhile, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is also afraid of losing Justin, who has become like a father figure to him.



Theo realises he will need to step-up and be there for his aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) if Justin gets sent down.



Wanting to make things right after the recent family fallout, Theo makes a decision...

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) are back in town after their honeymoon getaway.



But newlywed Felicity doesn't want the honeymoon to end.



However, trying to keep the honeymoon magic alive proves difficult as the reality of everyday life creeps in.



Felicity's heart starts to sink.



Isn't married life meant to be more... exciting?



Or is it game over now that Felicity has become Tane's wife??

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is excited when she discovers a way to make some quick cash, to help pay for her son Jett's wedding:



Selling skin care products for a company called Stunning Organics.



But is this get-rich-quick-scheme suspiciously too good to be true?

