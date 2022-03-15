'Home and Away' spoilers: Mackenzie Booth gives Logan an ULTIMATUM!

Mackenzie Booth has had enough of Logan's ex-girlfriend, Neve on Home and Away...

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) thought she was doing the right thing when she offered to let her boyfriend, Logan Bennett's (Harley Bonner) ex-girlfriend, Neve Spicer (Sophie Bloom) move in on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



She thought she could keep a closer eye on Neve, who has confessed that she came to Summer Bay in search of Logan.



But ex-military medic Neve is suffering from PTSD and her behaviour is becoming increasingly unpredictable.



While Mackenzie sympathises for Neve and her trauma, she is not too happy about all the EXTRA time that Logan is now spending with his ex.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Logan slips out in the early morning to take Neve out on a jet ski ride.



The hospital doctor then takes the day off work to spend more time with Neve.



Mackenzie is annoyed that Logan is sacrificing so much time for Neve.



After another SHOCK incident involving Neve's PTSD, Mackenzie decides enough is enough.

But how will Logan react when Mackenzie gives him an ultimatum to choose between her and Neve?

Mackenzie has had enough of the close connection between Logan and Neve on Home and Away...

Elsewhere, it's Jasmine Delaney's (Sam Frost) birthday.



But Jasmine is in a strange mood and in no mood to celebrate.



Felicity Neman (Jacqui Purvis) is surprised when she finds out it's Jasmine's birthday.



Clearly there is a MYSTERY to be solved.



WHY is Jasmine trying to avoid any fuss surrounding her birthday?

WHY is Jasmine trying to avoid celebrating her birthday on Home and Away?

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is still at a loss over his mum, Karen's (Georgia Adamson) disappearance.



Dean is now fearing the worst.



But to the surfer dude's surprise, Karen unexpectedly arrives in Summer Bay!



WHAT has been going on?



WHY is Karen left rattled by a mysterious phone call?



Dean starts to suspect that Karen is on the run from someone.



But WHO?

Dean's missing mum Karen unexpectedly turns up on Home and Away!

