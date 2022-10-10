Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers reveals a SHOCK SECRET from the past...

Marilyn Chambers finally comes clean to Leah about her connection to Heather on Home and Away...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is almost at breaking point as Heather Fraser's (guest star Sofia Nolan) twisted mind games continue on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Marilyn overhears Heather complaining to Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about the immorality of adoption.



A frustrated Marilyn can barely hold back after hearing Heather's judgemental comments, since she has an adopted son, Jet Palmer, who now lives in the city.



But Heather appears thrown by the discovery that Marilyn has an adopted son...



Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) rushes after Marilyn following the adoption disagrement at the Diner.



Leah wants to make sure Marilyn is OK and not about to suffer another mental health setback.



But Leah gets more than she bargained for, when an emotional Marilyn finally breaks her silence and reveals the truth about her connection to Heather...



Will Leah agree to keep Marilyn's SHOCK SECRET?

Leah discovers a startling secret from Marilyn's past on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

It's all a bit awkward when Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) shows up at Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and Xander Delaney's (Luke Van Os) apartment.



Xander has secretly called on copper Cash for help in convincing sister, Rose, to accept an award for the part she played in the bust on the biker gang.



However, Rose is ready to reject the award since she still feels a terrible guilt over the events that led to Cash getting shot during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.



But Cash unexpectedly has some heartfelt words for Rose that could convince her to change her mind and accept the award.



Cash puts on a brave face over what has happened.



But with his police duties still on hold, and the biker gang plotting to KILL him, Cash secretly continues on a downward spiral in private...

Rose has an awkward encounter with Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Cash convince Rose to accept the police award on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5