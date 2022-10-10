Home and Away spoilers: Marilyn Chambers reveals a SHOCK SECRET from the past...
Airs Tuesday 18 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) is almost at breaking point as Heather Fraser's (guest star Sofia Nolan) twisted mind games continue on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Marilyn overhears Heather complaining to Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) about the immorality of adoption.
A frustrated Marilyn can barely hold back after hearing Heather's judgemental comments, since she has an adopted son, Jet Palmer, who now lives in the city.
But Heather appears thrown by the discovery that Marilyn has an adopted son...
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) rushes after Marilyn following the adoption disagrement at the Diner.
Leah wants to make sure Marilyn is OK and not about to suffer another mental health setback.
But Leah gets more than she bargained for, when an emotional Marilyn finally breaks her silence and reveals the truth about her connection to Heather...
Will Leah agree to keep Marilyn's SHOCK SECRET?
It's all a bit awkward when Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) shows up at Rose (Kirsty Marillier) and Xander Delaney's (Luke Van Os) apartment.
Xander has secretly called on copper Cash for help in convincing sister, Rose, to accept an award for the part she played in the bust on the biker gang.
However, Rose is ready to reject the award since she still feels a terrible guilt over the events that led to Cash getting shot during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.
But Cash unexpectedly has some heartfelt words for Rose that could convince her to change her mind and accept the award.
Cash puts on a brave face over what has happened.
But with his police duties still on hold, and the biker gang plotting to KILL him, Cash secretly continues on a downward spiral in private...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
