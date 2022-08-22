Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney becomes suspicious about Tex...

Will policewoman Rose Delaney soon discover the terrible truth about her new fella Tex on Home and Away?

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is totally smitten with her new boyfriend, Tex Wheeler (guest star Lucas Linehan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The handyman appeared at just the right time to help Rose get over her forbidden feelings for her police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



Who also happened to be in a relationship with Rose's half-sister, Jasmine.



Complicated!



But policewoman Rose remains unaware of Tex's true identity.



It wasn't just good timing that brought Tex to Summer Bay.



He's part of the biker gang that has been menacing the Parata family and now plans to use the local gym to launder money!



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Rose starts to wonder when she'll ever get some alone time with Tex.



WHERE does he keep sneaking off to?



Rose's police senses start to tingle as she begins to sense that Tex has been deceiving her...

Felicity has a WARNING for Tex on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As the reality of the situation starts to become clear, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) begins to realise that escaping to New Zealand might be the safest option.



Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), have already helped Chloe pack her bags.



Now, she just needs to sneak out of town without any of the biker gang noticing...



Meanwhile, after discovering the terrible truth about the biker gang's theats against the Parata family, Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) decides to take a stand against terrible Tex...

Is this really the end for Nikau and Bella on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Nikau has decided to stick around in Summer Bay and help his uncle, Tane, take on the biker gang.



However, realising that all their loved ones could be targeted, Nikau realises he's got no choice but to make a HEARTBREAKING decision about his long-distance relationship with girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).



Could this be the end for Nikau and Bella?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5