Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney becomes suspicious about Tex...
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Wednesday 31 August 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is totally smitten with her new boyfriend, Tex Wheeler (guest star Lucas Linehan) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The handyman appeared at just the right time to help Rose get over her forbidden feelings for her police partner, Senior Constable Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
Who also happened to be in a relationship with Rose's half-sister, Jasmine.
Complicated!
But policewoman Rose remains unaware of Tex's true identity.
It wasn't just good timing that brought Tex to Summer Bay.
He's part of the biker gang that has been menacing the Parata family and now plans to use the local gym to launder money!
On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Rose starts to wonder when she'll ever get some alone time with Tex.
WHERE does he keep sneaking off to?
Rose's police senses start to tingle as she begins to sense that Tex has been deceiving her...
As the reality of the situation starts to become clear, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) begins to realise that escaping to New Zealand might be the safest option.
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), have already helped Chloe pack her bags.
Now, she just needs to sneak out of town without any of the biker gang noticing...
Meanwhile, after discovering the terrible truth about the biker gang's theats against the Parata family, Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) decides to take a stand against terrible Tex...
Nikau has decided to stick around in Summer Bay and help his uncle, Tane, take on the biker gang.
However, realising that all their loved ones could be targeted, Nikau realises he's got no choice but to make a HEARTBREAKING decision about his long-distance relationship with girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).
Could this be the end for Nikau and Bella?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.