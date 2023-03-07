Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney has a SURPRISE offer for Bree!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) was on the scene after Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) killed her violent husband, Jacob, in self-defence on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



As hospital doctor Bree continues to struggle in the aftermath of her actions, she can't face returning to the motel room where terrible things happened between her and Jacob.



Realising that Bree has nowhere to go, policewoman Rose reaches out and offers Bree the spare room at her apartment.



But while Bree has a roof over her head again, where do things stand between her and lover, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)?



Bree wonders if their love affair only flourished because of the troubled state of her marriage.



With Jacob now permanently out of the picture, is Bree really in the right headspace to commit to a new relationship?

Meanwhile, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan) plays coy with policeman Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



The baddie biker boy refuses to confirm or deny that he had anything to do with the wedding day sabotage that almost killed copper Cash's sister, Felicity (Jacqui Purvis), and her maid-of-honour, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



Tex hints that if Cash wants to do him a favour while he's in prison, he might become more cooperative...



WHAT does Tex want in exchange for information?



And will Cash give into his demands?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Mackenzie Booth (EmIly Weir) is disgusted to find that Gabe Miller (Akos Armont) is trying to buy her forgiveness with a cheque for $50,000!



But it's the same amount that Mackenzie's heartless father, Rick, originally paid Gabe to break off his engagement to Mackenzie.



Gabe wants to make amends for what happened in the past.



But is Mackenzie willing to give him another chance, despite Gabe's pleas for forgiveness?

