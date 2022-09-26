Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney is ready to LEAVE Summer Bay!
Airs Thursday 6 October 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is ready to pack her bags and leave Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Her police partner, Senior Constable Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), has made it clear that he needs some distance from Rose and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).
The siblings are a painful reminder of Cash's past relationship with Rose and Xander's half-sister, Jasmine.
If her own police partner can't stand the sight of her, what's the point of sticking around?
Xander tries to convince Rose to stay.
He's feeling at home in the Bay and reckons life in the small coastal town is good for him.
In recent weeks, paramedic Xander has been struggling with the emotional weight of his job with the emergency services.
His secret coping mechanism?
Tattooing his trauma away...
Rose is just about to ready to pack her bags and leave when she returns home and makes a SHOCK discovery about Xander!
With her brother in need of her support, will Rose change her mind about leaving town?
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) return home from their spontaneous surfing road trip.
Ziggy struggles to settle back into her job as a garage mechanic at Summer Bay Autos.
While Ziggy's boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) goes on about the success of Lyrik, and celebrating the adventure and ambition of youth, Ziggy starts to wonder about her own lost dreams.
The road trip has got her wondering, what if she had given the pro surfing circuit a real go?
Could she be a surfing hotshot by now?
During a walk on the beach, Ziggy tries to share her frustrations with Dean.
But will he understand the sacrifices she has made to stay in the Bay with him?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
