Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney is ready to LEAVE Summer Bay!

Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is ready to pack her bags and leave Summer Bay on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Her police partner, Senior Constable Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), has made it clear that he needs some distance from Rose and her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).



The siblings are a painful reminder of Cash's past relationship with Rose and Xander's half-sister, Jasmine.



If her own police partner can't stand the sight of her, what's the point of sticking around?



Xander tries to convince Rose to stay.



He's feeling at home in the Bay and reckons life in the small coastal town is good for him.



In recent weeks, paramedic Xander has been struggling with the emotional weight of his job with the emergency services.



His secret coping mechanism?



Tattooing his trauma away...



Rose is just about to ready to pack her bags and leave when she returns home and makes a SHOCK discovery about Xander!



With her brother in need of her support, will Rose change her mind about leaving town?

Cash wants some space from Rose and Xander on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) return home from their spontaneous surfing road trip.



Ziggy struggles to settle back into her job as a garage mechanic at Summer Bay Autos.



While Ziggy's boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) goes on about the success of Lyrik, and celebrating the adventure and ambition of youth, Ziggy starts to wonder about her own lost dreams.



The road trip has got her wondering, what if she had given the pro surfing circuit a real go?



Could she be a surfing hotshot by now?



During a walk on the beach, Ziggy tries to share her frustrations with Dean.



But will he understand the sacrifices she has made to stay in the Bay with him?

Ziggy has got BIG surfing dreams on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

