Home and Away spoilers: Rose Delaney makes an ARREST!
Airs Monday 14 August 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Rose Delaney (played by Kirsty Marillier) is not happy after a heated confrontation with Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Kirby has taken policewoman Rose to task over the investigation into the bomb explosion, which almost killed Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling).
Rose does not want to be told how to do her job by Kirby.
Especially as the social media accusations, posted by Kirby and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), may have played a part in the awful events that led up to the explosion.
But will Rose and Kirby be able to put their differences aside, when the corrupt CEO of cosmetics company Stunning Organics is sighted?
Will Rose make an ARREST and catch the culprit behind the bomb?
Andrew Lawrence (Joshua Hewson) has been convinced to stick around in Summer Bay.
But to put Andrew's mind at ease, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) has decided to install security cameras around the perimeter of the Morgan house.
Then the family will know if there's any further threat from members of the doomsday cult, Vita Nova.
However, Justin's partner, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) starts to worry that the cameras might be feeding into the teenager's feelings of paranoia.
As Andrew becomes obsessed with monitoring the LIVE feed from the security cameras, worried Leah seeks advice from Rose at the Police Station.
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) remains concerned when Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) admits that he and Kate Vella (Ruby Maishman) kissed.
Xander has been getting closer to Kate, the wife of his late paramedic partner, Jamie.
But Xander's nearest and dearest are worried that grieving Kate is becoming increasingly dependent on him.
However, when Xander decides to confront Kate about the status of their connection, things don't exactly go as planned...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
