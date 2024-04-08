Home and Away spoilers: Tane finds an ABANDONED BABY!

Tane makes a surprise discovery on the beach on today's episode of Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) would love to become a dad on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Family is super-important to gym boss Tane.



Especially since he's the last remaining member of the Parata family living in Summer Bay.



That's why Tane couldn't bring himself to forgive his now ex-wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), after she deceived him over their plans to start a family together.



But in a strange twist of fate, Tane is walking along the beach when he unexpectedly finds an abandoned baby on the sand dunes!



After Tane raises the alarm, the baby is rushed to Northern District Hospital to be examined.



An anxious Tane follows and refuses to leave the baby girl's side...



Will this turn out to be a blessing in disguise for Tane?

Dana Matheson (Ally Harris) is feeling humiliated after declaring her romantic feelings for Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os).



Only to discover that the Salt barman thinks of her more as a younger sister!



Awkward!



Dana is especially annoyed since it was her own sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), and beach house landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), who encouraged her to seize the moment and come clean to her crush.



Now it looks like Dana is hoping she won't bump into Xander again anytime soon.



Has Xander's honesty hurt Dana and ruined their friendship?

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and John Palmer (Shane Withington) are still trying to solve the mystery of the anonymous Surf Club donor.

They are still puzzled as to why private investigator Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) suddenly dropped the case without much of an explanation.



But when Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) returns to the Bay after visiting his wife Martha in Merimbula, he drops a SHOCK bombshell about the identity of the person behind the $30,000 donation!

