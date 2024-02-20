Home and Away spoilers: Tane still LOVES Felicity?

It seems like it's all over between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and his wife, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

However, the former couple unexpectedly find themselves back in the same orbit, after the collapse of their friend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



While Mackenzie undergoes EMERGENCY medical surgery, after collapsing from another heart attack, her nearest and dearest are left fearing the worst.



Mackenzie's housemate, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), is stressed out after reading online that a second heart attack so close to the first could be FATAL...



Tane and Felicity both find themselves at Northern District Hospital at the same time.



When Felicity breaks down during an emotional moment, Tane holds her close during a charged moment.



Felicity's certain that she is not the only one feeling something.



So she decides to put Tane on the spot and asks him to be honest with her about his feelings.



Is Tane really ready to move on from their marriage?

Does doctor Levi have good... or BAD news about Mackenzie on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is still not OK with her estranged brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) being in town.



Eden's boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), and her friend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), have both tried to smooth things over between the siblings.



But Eden still can't forgive Levi for some family drama years earlier.



After another run-in with hospital doctor Levi at the Coffee Cart by the beach, Eden decides she needs to put some distance between her and him.



How will Cash react when Eden announces she wants to getaway right NOW!

Eden wants to getaway with Cash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5