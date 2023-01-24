Home and Away spoilers: Theo Poulos is UNDER PRESSURE!

WHO does Theo Poulos blame for distracting him from his college assignment on Home and Away?

Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) has been so busy playing gigs with Lyrik and enjoying his love bubble with girlfriend, Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), that he has fallen behind with his written TAFE assignments again on Home and Away.



On today's episode of the Aussie soap (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings), Theo realises his latest TAFE assignment is due tomorrow.



He thought he had another week to get it written!



To make matters worse, there are others in Summer Bay who are putting demands on Theo's time.



Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) needs Theo to explain how a game of golf is played, ahead of the charity golf tournament.



The band has another meeting scheduled to discuss their next move.



While garage boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) needs Theo to sit and sign for packages at Summer Bay Autos.



Kirby tries to offer moral support... and snacks to ease the pressure on Theo.



But when she arrives at the garage to be a supportive girlfriend, Theo SNAPS and blames Kirby for distracting him!



How RUDE!

WHY does Theo blame Kirby on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is still worried that Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is playing with fire by starting an affair with married woman, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



After a confrontation with Eden about the affair, Bree is unable to shake Eden's foreboding words.



The hospital doctor checks to see if Remi is really onboard with what's happening between them.



But Remi is clearly falling for Bree and even gifts her one of his favourite guitars to learn on.



Unable to talk any sense into Remi, will Eden step back and accept the affair?

Eden has a warning for both Remi and Bree about their secret affair on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As word gets around about the upcoming charity golf tournament, John Palmer (Shane Withington) is the first person to sign-up to compete.



John needs two others on his team.



So he starts his search for golfing superstars to join him.



John soon finds his star recruit, who demands free juices from the Surf Club in exchange for joining the team.



But WHO is this star player?

John attempts to assemble a winning golf team on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5