Home and Away spoilers: There's BIG TROUBLE for Justin!

Garage boss Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) suddenly finds his business reputation on the line on today's episode of Home and Away



Justin receives a worrying phone call from a customer, Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani from McLeod's Daughters).



Claudia's car wasn't serviced at Summer Bay Auto as agreed, since mechanic Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) was distracted trying to support troubled teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Justin tries to do some damage control with no-nonsense businesswoman, Claudia.



Unfortunately, things are about to go from bad to worse...



A few hours later, Claudia calls back.



The brakes on her car FAILED and she's been in an accident!



Claudia has been left with a broken arm and blames the crash on Justin's business!



This could be serious.



WHAT will Justin do now?

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) has unexpectedly announced that he is leaving Summer Bay!



Cash's foster dad, Gary Morrow (Peter Phelps), is worried as he witnesses Cash rushing around the house, packing-up his belongings.



Is this really what Cash wants after building a life in the Bay over the past few years?



But it seems Cash is determined to put his old life behind him... which includes now ex-fiancee, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo).



Before he can leave, Cash has some unfinished business to sort out at Salt.



After the death of his sister, Felicity, Cash is now the new co-owner of the bar/restaurant with Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



However, Cash gets a bit carried away with all the business heavy details about Felicity's previous responsibilities.



Seeing Mackenzie under pressure from all of Cash's questions, barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) steps in.



But Cash doesn't take kindly to Xander's interference and it all threatens to KICK-OFF!

Gary is worried about Cash's sudden decision to leave the Bay on Home and Away...

WHO does Cash get into a fight with at Salt on Home and Away?

