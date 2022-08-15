Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is wrong with Xander Delaney?

Is paramedic Xander Delaney about to have a panic attack on today's episode of Home and Away?

Something serious is up with Xander Delaney (played by Luke Van Os) on today's episode of Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for full listings)...



Xander's policewoman sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), is alarmed when the paramedic loses his cool at the scene of an accident.



Following the death of a young cyclist, Xander takes his anger and frustration out on the drink-driver responsible.



Rose and her police partner, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), are shocked by Xander's angry outburst.



Could it be that Xander is once again getting too emotionally involved with his job as a lifesaver?



Later, while home alone, Xander is tormented by memories of the accident.



He starts to descend into an anxious panic...



When Rose returns home to their shared apartment, she is worried to find her brother's bedroom door is locked.



Is Xander OK?

Rose is worried about her brother Xander on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) is a free man again after being kidnapped by Marty (Ben Wood) and his biker gang.



However, the gang's threat still hangs over Tane.



The gym boss needs to find a way to pay back the $150,000 that his late brother, Ari, stole from the biker gang after an armed robbery... or else!



Under pressure, Tane comes clean to his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo), about the money that Ari and his girlfriend, Mia, stole.



Tane decides that the only way to raise the money to pay back the gang is to sell the gym.



However, when Tane reports his plan to gang member, Tex Wheeler (Lucas Linehan), he's in for a SHOCK when Tex announces that the gang have their own plans for the gym!



But WHAT?

Tex warns Tane not to sell the gym on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash is missing his girlfriend, Jasmine Delaney, like crazy.



Especially now that hospital nurse Jasmine has decided to stay on in the countryside and help her former mum-in-law, Wendy Shaw, who recently had a heart attack.



WHICH Summer Bay resident notices Cash's loneliness and invites the copper to talk out his troubles over a drink?



Cash is missing his girlfriend Jasmine on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

