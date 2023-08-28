Home and Away spoilers: WHO annoys Kirby Aramoana?

Kirby Aramoana is not happy when band manager Justin questions her motives towards ex-boyfriend Theo on Home and Away!

Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) has been trying to keep things professional since her break-up with Lyrik band mate, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, keyboard player and songrwriter Kirby is not happy when band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), questions her motives...



Justin, who has just jumped back on board as the band's manager, wonders why Kirby has organised so many publicity interviews for front man, Theo.



Is she pushing Theo to do most of the promotion for the band's upcoming debut album, as some kind of punishment for being her ex-boyfriend?



Kirby is insulted that Justin appears to be suggesting she is mixing the professional with a personal vendetta against Theo.



She storms out of their meeting!



Has Justin accidentally just made Kirby and Theo's break-up a whole LOT worse?

Theo may regret letting Justin handle his business on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) may need to take out a loan to get her hands on the $10,000 she needs to pay off her blackmailer.



However, when friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) shares a mix of Lyrik's finished debut album with her, Felicity is struck with an idea.



Under the guise that she's supporting an album launch for Lyrik, Felicity approaches her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for the money she secretly needs to pay the blackmailer.



But will Cash quickly see through Felicity's lie?

Will Cash be suspicious when Felicity asks him for a loan on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

John Palmer (Shane Withington) can't bring himself to tell friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) that he is ready to move out of her beach house and back into his own home.



John doesn't want to hurt Irene's feelings, since she's made it clear how much she missed him while he was away in the city.



But after some advice from his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), will John manage to find the right moment to come clean to Irene?

Will John tell Irene he's moving out of her beach house on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5