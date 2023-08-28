Home and Away spoilers: WHO annoys Kirby Aramoana?
Airs Thursday 7 September 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Kirby Aramoana (played by Angelina Thomson) has been trying to keep things professional since her break-up with Lyrik band mate, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But on today's episode of the Aussie soap, keyboard player and songrwriter Kirby is not happy when band manager, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), questions her motives...
Justin, who has just jumped back on board as the band's manager, wonders why Kirby has organised so many publicity interviews for front man, Theo.
Is she pushing Theo to do most of the promotion for the band's upcoming debut album, as some kind of punishment for being her ex-boyfriend?
Kirby is insulted that Justin appears to be suggesting she is mixing the professional with a personal vendetta against Theo.
She storms out of their meeting!
Has Justin accidentally just made Kirby and Theo's break-up a whole LOT worse?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) may need to take out a loan to get her hands on the $10,000 she needs to pay off her blackmailer.
However, when friend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) shares a mix of Lyrik's finished debut album with her, Felicity is struck with an idea.
Under the guise that she's supporting an album launch for Lyrik, Felicity approaches her policeman brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright) for the money she secretly needs to pay the blackmailer.
But will Cash quickly see through Felicity's lie?
John Palmer (Shane Withington) can't bring himself to tell friend Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) that he is ready to move out of her beach house and back into his own home.
John doesn't want to hurt Irene's feelings, since she's made it clear how much she missed him while he was away in the city.
But after some advice from his ex-wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), will John manage to find the right moment to come clean to Irene?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.