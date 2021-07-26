Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Justin Morgan THREATEN?

Justin Morgan gets drunk and disorderly on Home and Away...

It doesn't look like Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is going to clean-up his act anytime soon on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) attempts to help when he finds Justin getting daytime drunk at Salt.



Dean tries to get Justin to talk about his problems.



But the surfer dude is shocked when Justin asks Dean to score him some painkillers to feed his cravings!



Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) remains nervous about working at Summer Bay Auto while garage boss Justin's behaviour is so erratic.



Unfortunately, Justin overhears a conversation between Ziggy and her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Justin is furious over the way Ziggy reported his painkiller addiction to his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou).



Everyone is shocked when Justin confronts Ziggy and SNAPS...

As the investigation into Susie McAllister's murder continues, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is called to the police station to be questioned by Amy Peters (Lisa Flanagan), the new homicide detective in charge of the case.



TRIVIA: Eagle-eyed viewers of Home and Away may recognise the character of Amy Peters, who first appeared in the feature-length spin-off, Home and Away: Revenge (2016)



Irene's interview takes a turn for the worse when Amy, who has clearly done her background research, brings-up Irene's past conviction for murder...

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is on edge when her brother Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) has a confession to make...



Kieran admits he doesn't have an AA sponsor, which is a required part of his bail conditions.



Roo considers Kieran's dilemma and is determined to help find him a sponsor.



But WHO can she ask for this big favour?

