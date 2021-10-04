'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Mackenzie Booth clash with?

Mackenzie Booth is not impressed when she discovers her brother Dean is moving in with ex-girlfriend Ziggy on Home and Away.

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is reeling from the news that her brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is planning to move in with his ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Life moves fast in Summer Bay.



But it was only a few weeks ago that Dean was almost killed in a car crash and Ziggy was still dating Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Mackenzie is still trying to get her head around the fact that Dean and Ziggy are now back together.



But when the restaurant boss suggests they slow things down before shacking-up together, she does not get a good reaction from Ziggy.



Basically, Ziggy tells Mackenzie to mind her own business!



Are Mackenzie and Ziggy heading for another fallout over what's right for Dean?

Ziggy declared her feelings for ex-boyfriend Dean after he was almost killed in a car crash on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is excited to hit the road and head to the city with his uncle Tane, to escape his big fallout with ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) back in the Bay.



However, the road trip gets off to a disastrous start when a flat tyre means they don't get very far.



But there's more bad luck for Tane when he crosses paths with Mackenzie and discovers the news that Ziggy and Dean are moving in together.



Tane is left startled and hurt by the speed at which ex-girlfriend Ziggy has moved on...

Tane's planned roadtrip to the city does not go as planned on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) start exploring their adoption options.



The couple are determined to expand their family after the heartbreak of Mia's recent miscarriage.



Ari and Mia seek out advice from John Palmer (Shane Withington), who knows his stuff after adopting teenager Jett with his then wife Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons).



Ari and Mia feel encouraged after John's advice.



However, Ari's bubble is cruelly burst when his stroppy nephew Nikau reckons an ex-con like Ari will NEVER be allowed to adopt a child...



Will Ari's criminal record ruin everything?



Ari and Mia seek advice from John about adopting a child on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR