'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Mackenzie Booth hook-up with?

WHO catches the eye of Mackenzie Booth on today's episode of Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is still on a downward spiral on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

The restaurant boss is struggling to deal with grief after her recent miscarriage, so instead she has turned to booze to drown her sorrows.

Mac’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is doing his best to help, but he seems to be fighting a losing battle as Mac continues to act out and push her nearest and dearest away.

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap, Mac catches the eye of photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne). Mac and Emmett stay back for a late-night drink or three at Salt.

The next morning, how will Dean react when he sees Mac’s latest one-night stand trying to sneak out of the apartment?

Dean, Bella and Nikau are surprised to discover WHO Mackenzie spent the night with on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Meanwhile, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has a word of warning for Sienna Blake (Rose Riley).

Nikau manages to do some damage control with his girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) after she witnessed model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) kissing him during a photoshoot.

Model agency boss Sienna tries to shift the blame onto Allegra for her “unprofessional” behaviour.

However, Nikau is starting to see the way scheming Sienna operates. Nikau threatens to QUIT the agency despite having signed a contract, but he faces a dilemma when Sienna puts him in his place with a threat of her own.

Nikau confronts scheming Sienna over her behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) are super-excited now that Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) his daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) and Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) have all offered to invest in their business.

But while Chloe wants to get down to business and go over issues they still have in getting the food truck up and running, Ryder seems distracted.

Can Ryder get his head back in the game? Or will Chloe regret going into business with her boyfriend?

Ryder and Chloe's business plans move forward on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR