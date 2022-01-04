'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO does Nikau Parata troll online?

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has got a score to settle with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Nikau is convinced that Felicity was behind the chemical attack that has left his uncle, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) fighting for his life in hospital.



It's no secret that there was bad blood between Tane and Felicity after their short-lived fling came to an end.



And then SOMEONE started stalking Tane, sending him red roses and leaving him cryptic notes...



Both Nikau's girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and his other uncle, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) warn him to keep a cool head and leave the investigation to the police.



However, just as Nikau and Bella are leaving the hospital after visiting Tane, they discover a new delivery of red roses has arrived for Tane along with a "get well soon" card!



Nikau loses his cool and vows to get even with Felicity.



Soon after, Bella is shocked when she discovers Nikau has publicly shamed Felicity online!



Has Nikau just made the situation a whole lot worse?

Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) is annoyed that his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) didn't tell him about the accident at the surf class.



Ziggy reckons it's no big deal since Nikau pulled the victim out of the surf and she seemed more concerned about posting about her mishap on social media!



However, no-nonsense Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington) demands that an incident report is filed.



And worse, puts pressure on Dean to sack his own girlfriend as a surf instructor!



WHAT will Dean do?

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is once again not impressed with Theo Poulos (Matt Evans).



The troublesome lad has stayed out overnight and left the Morgan house in a right mess.



For some reason, Justin continues to cover for Theo, so that his aunt, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) doesn't find out what a bad lad he really is!



However, when Leah returns home and finds her fella, Justin sorting out Theo's mess, will the truth come out?

