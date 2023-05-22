Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Cash Newman jealous of?
Airs Wednesday 31 May 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is totally loved-up with girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, is the couple's romantic bubble about to burst?
After a getaway, Cash and Eden return home.
But they've barely made it through the front door when Eden's bestie and bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), steals her away.
Cash can't help but feel a twinge of discomfort as he watches the best friends reunite.
Is it Cash's imagination or is there more to Eden and Remi's flirty friendship than meets the eye?
When copper Cash later walks in and catches Eden laughing while sitting in Remi's lap, he SNAPS and lays down the law!
Is Eden about to find herself caught in a major bust-up between the two men in her life?
Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is trying to put on a brave face after being abandoned by her terminally-ill guy, Gabe Miller.
All he left behind was a goodbye note.
Having been abandoned by Gabe before, when he ended their engagement years earlier, Mackenzie refuses to shed any more tears for him.
However in private, Mackenzie confides in John Palmer (Shane Withington) and admits her greatest fear:
That Gabe, who has terminal cancer, will give up on his treatment and die alone...
Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has high hopes that she'll soon be in a position to pay for half of her son, Jett Palmer's forthcoming wedding.
Marilyn's role as a brand ambassador for Stunning Organics is starting to take off.
However, Marilyn's ex-husband, John, stands by his original offer:
He is happy to pay for the Big Day himself.
But it doesn't look like Marilyn is about to let John steal the spotight!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.