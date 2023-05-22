Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Cash Newman jealous of?

Cash Newman starts to feel threatened by the close friendship between Eden and Remi on Home and Away!

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) is totally loved-up with girlfriend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), on Home and Away.



However, is the couple's romantic bubble about to burst?



After a getaway, Cash and Eden return home.



But they've barely made it through the front door when Eden's bestie and bandmate, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), steals her away.



Cash can't help but feel a twinge of discomfort as he watches the best friends reunite.



Is it Cash's imagination or is there more to Eden and Remi's flirty friendship than meets the eye?



When copper Cash later walks in and catches Eden laughing while sitting in Remi's lap, he SNAPS and lays down the law!



Is Eden about to find herself caught in a major bust-up between the two men in her life?

Is Cash jealous of Eden and Remi's friendship on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is trying to put on a brave face after being abandoned by her terminally-ill guy, Gabe Miller.



All he left behind was a goodbye note.



Having been abandoned by Gabe before, when he ended their engagement years earlier, Mackenzie refuses to shed any more tears for him.



However in private, Mackenzie confides in John Palmer (Shane Withington) and admits her greatest fear:



That Gabe, who has terminal cancer, will give up on his treatment and die alone...

Has Gabe gone for good on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has high hopes that she'll soon be in a position to pay for half of her son, Jett Palmer's forthcoming wedding.



Marilyn's role as a brand ambassador for Stunning Organics is starting to take off.



However, Marilyn's ex-husband, John, stands by his original offer:



He is happy to pay for the Big Day himself.



But it doesn't look like Marilyn is about to let John steal the spotight!

John is happy to pay for all of Jett's wedding day on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

