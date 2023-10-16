Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Mackenzie Booth angry with?
Airs Tuesday 24 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is suspicious when she discovers an expensive bottle of top shelf whisky is missing from behind the bar at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) claims not to know anything about the missing alcohol.
But the truth is, Xander knows exactly what happened to the expensive bottle of whisky!
Meanwhile, Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) is nursing an almighty hangover the morning after the night before.
Did things get out of hand during John's team building event for the Surf Club committee members?
Mackenzie demands some answers!
Will John and Xander be forced to come clean about the events of the night before?
As Justin Morgan (James Stewart) takes charge prepping the TAFE curriculum for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), his aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has her doubts.
Is Theo really ready to abandon his music career and return to studying after what happened with Lyrik?
Leah and Justin become concerned that Theo is giving-up too easily on his dreams.
But Theo seems strangely committed to re-take his mechanics course and move on with his life...
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is back in Summer Bay after spending months recovering at a hospital in the City following the Stunning Organics bomb explosion.
However, when long-time friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), drops by Northern District Hospital for a visit, she doesn't exactly get a warm welcome from Roo...
Marilyn is left reeling when Roo makes it clear that she blames Marilyn for her current state...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.