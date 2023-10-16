Home and Away spoilers: WHO is Mackenzie Booth angry with?

Mackenzie Booth demands answers after making an alarming discovery at Salt on Home and Away!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is suspicious when she discovers an expensive bottle of top shelf whisky is missing from behind the bar at Salt on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

Barman Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) claims not to know anything about the missing alcohol.



But the truth is, Xander knows exactly what happened to the expensive bottle of whisky!



Meanwhile, Surf Club boss John Palmer (Shane Withington) is nursing an almighty hangover the morning after the night before.



Did things get out of hand during John's team building event for the Surf Club committee members?



Mackenzie demands some answers!



Will John and Xander be forced to come clean about the events of the night before?

Xander and John could be in BIG trouble on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As Justin Morgan (James Stewart) takes charge prepping the TAFE curriculum for Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), his aunt Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has her doubts.



Is Theo really ready to abandon his music career and return to studying after what happened with Lyrik?



Leah and Justin become concerned that Theo is giving-up too easily on his dreams.



But Theo seems strangely committed to re-take his mechanics course and move on with his life...

Former band frontman Theo is returning to student life on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is back in Summer Bay after spending months recovering at a hospital in the City following the Stunning Organics bomb explosion.

However, when long-time friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), drops by Northern District Hospital for a visit, she doesn't exactly get a warm welcome from Roo...



Marilyn is left reeling when Roo makes it clear that she blames Marilyn for her current state...

