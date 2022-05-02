Home and Away spoilers: WHO pays off Mackenzie Booth's debts?

Mackenzie Booth is surprised to discover her outstanding debts have been settled on Home and Away!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is facing financial ruin unless she can find some fast cash to pay off her debts on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So far, Mackenzie has managed to keep her money troubles a secret from her boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner).



But hospital doctor Logan is in for a SHOCK when a debt collector shows up at Mackenzie's place looking for her.



When Logan passes on the debt collector's card, Mackenzie dismisses it as a mistake.



She claims she's missed a few car repayments and that's all.



But Logan remains suspicious and takes matters into his own hands...



Later that day, Mackenzie is startled to discover that kind-hearted Logan has paid off her outstanding debts!



So WHY isn't Mackenzie happy that Logan has come to the rescue?

Jasmine is not ready to be a happy family with Xander and Rose on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is all kinds of emotional after her conversation with long-lost half-brother, Xander (Luke Van Os).



After hearing Xander's rosy account of their perfect dad, Jasmine cannot understand how the same man just abandoned her when she was a child.



She's certainly not interested in accepting the guilt money that her late father has left her in his will.



Jasmine turns to her boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) for emotional support.



She just wants to resume her normal life.



It seems there's no place in Jasmine's life for either Xander or half-sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier).



Will the siblings pack their bags and leave Summer Bay?

Cash is startled to discover Rose's connection to Jasmine on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, Rose unexpectedly jumps into action when there is a robbery at the Diner.



She gives chase after the thief, which leads to his arrest by policeman Cash.



Down at the police station, Cash tries to give Rose a stern warning about chasing after bad guys and her own personal safety.



But he's for a DOUBLE surprise when Rose slams down her police badge and reveals she is related to Cash's girlfriend, Jasmine!

