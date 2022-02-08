'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO punches Matthew Montgomery?

Matthew Montgomery (played by guest star James Sweeny) is determined to get to know his long lost daughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But there's a whole lot of bad blood between Chloe's mum, Mia (Anna Samson) and Matthew.



Both Mia and her fella, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) have warned barrister Matthew to steer clear of Chloe.



However, headstrong Chloe is angry that Mia kept the truth about Matthew from her for all these years.



So now she wants a chance to get to know her dad.



But Mia and Ari are annoyed that Matthew hasn't got the message and is still hanging about Summer Bay.



So when the couple arrive home to find Matthew outside the Parata house waiting to meet Chloe, things get heated...



Matthew challenges Ari that Chloe is HIS daughter and there is nothing Ari can do about that.



Ari sees red and PUNCHES Matthew!



Mia and Chloe are both shocked by Ari's actions.



Has Ari just made the situation a whole lot worse?

There's a punch-up outside the Parata house on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is on the warpath after discovering that his ex-girlfriend, Chloe kissed their new buddy, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) about five minutes after Ryder and Chloe broke-up.



Ryder confronts Chloe in the Diner about the kiss.



But Chloe's got enough drama to deal with right now, with her long-lost dad, Matthew suddenly on the scene.



Chloe hasn't got the patience to deal with her ex-boyfriend.



In fact, she's totally over the idea of them carrying on as partners in their catering business.



So later that day, Ryder is in for a surprise when Chloe hands him a cheque.



She wants to buy him out of the business and sever all ties!

Alf returns and discovers Marilyn is a changed woman on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is overcome with emotion when Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) returns home after visiting with his wife, Martha in the city.



Marilyn is thrilled to have Alf back in the Bay.



Finally, she's got someone around to support and understand what she has been going through.



However, Alf has only been back in the Bay for five minute when he starts to sense that all is not well with Marilyn.



How will Alf react when he discovers Marilyn has QUIT her long-time job at the Diner and is on the outs with friends like Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart)?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR