Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Cash Newman?
Airs Monday 9 October 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has agreed to help his visiting friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), investigate the Police case involving her sister, Dana (Ally Harris) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash gets an unexpected visitor at Yabbie Creek Police Station.
It's Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky, McLeod's Daughters), who is leading the hunt for fugitive, Dana.
After Cash reveals some of his concerns about Dana's case, Detective Madden doesn't seem too happy that the copper is a little too invested in a case that he hasn't been assigned to.
With his suspicions raised, Detective Madden decides to keep a close eye on Cash...
Meanwhile, runaway Dana is still secretly hiding out with sister Harper at the beach house of Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).
After a thinly veiled THREAT from Detective Madden, Cash decides to visit Harper to update her on the case.
Is Cash about to discover the BIG secret that Harper has been hiding from him?
Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is still trying to decide what to do after a request from her attacker, Jeremy, to meet face-to-face.
Felicity thought she'd seen the last of Jeremy after he was arrested for sexual assault.
Felicity's best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), who accompanied her to the hospital on the night of the attack, things Jeremy is delusional if he is now expecting forgiveness.
However, Felicity is not completely opposed to the idea.
It could help her get the closure she needs to move on with her life.
WHAT will Felicity decide to do?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.