Home and Away spoilers: WHO threatens Cash Newman?

Cash Newman gets on the WRONG side of the Detective investigating fugitive Dana's case on Home and Away...

Cash Newman (played by Nicholas Cartwright) has agreed to help his visiting friend, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne), investigate the Police case involving her sister, Dana (Ally Harris) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, on today's episode of the Aussie soap, Cash gets an unexpected visitor at Yabbie Creek Police Station.



It's Detective Madden (Jonny Pasvolsky, McLeod's Daughters), who is leading the hunt for fugitive, Dana.



After Cash reveals some of his concerns about Dana's case, Detective Madden doesn't seem too happy that the copper is a little too invested in a case that he hasn't been assigned to.



With his suspicions raised, Detective Madden decides to keep a close eye on Cash...



Meanwhile, runaway Dana is still secretly hiding out with sister Harper at the beach house of Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



After a thinly veiled THREAT from Detective Madden, Cash decides to visit Harper to update her on the case.



Is Cash about to discover the BIG secret that Harper has been hiding from him?

Detective Madden is suspicious about Cash on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is still trying to decide what to do after a request from her attacker, Jeremy, to meet face-to-face.

Felicity thought she'd seen the last of Jeremy after he was arrested for sexual assault.



Felicity's best friend, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo), who accompanied her to the hospital on the night of the attack, things Jeremy is delusional if he is now expecting forgiveness.



However, Felicity is not completely opposed to the idea.



It could help her get the closure she needs to move on with her life.



WHAT will Felicity decide to do?

Felicity faces the dilemma of whether to meet attacker Jeremy on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

