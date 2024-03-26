Home and Away spoilers: WHY do Eden and Remi have a BIG ARGUMENT?

WHY do friends Eden and Remi clash on today's episode of Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) and Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) survived their recent kidnap ordeal on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now it's time for the friends to submit their victim impact statements against brothers Wes and Mickey.



Eden is conflicted as she doesn't feel the kidnappers deserve an equal punishment.



After all, if it wasn't for the younger brother Mickey ultimately helping them, Eden and Remi might not still be alive to tell the tale.



However, Remi is enraged by Eden's sympathy for Mickey.



As far as Remi is concerned, BOTH brothers deserve to be locked-up for a long time, after they knocked him off his motorbike and left him for DEAD.



Can Eden and Remi reach an agreement over what happened?



Or will they give contradicting statements to the Police?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) have another SECRET rendezvous at his hotel room.



But before Mackenzie and married man Levi have a chance to get down to some bedroom business, his sister Eden unexpectedly knocks at the door!



Eden is in a spin after her bust-up with Remi over their victim impact statements for the Police.



Eden wants Levi's advice on the matter.



Mackenzie panics and quickly hides in the bathroom!



But are forbidden lovers Mackenzie and Levi in danger of getting caught?

At the Surf Club, John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) continue to clash over the MYSTERY $30,000 that has been donated.



John thinks they should spend, spend, spend to save the struggling Surf Club.



However, Roo reckons they need to find out WHO donated the money before spending it.



Roo still has ex-copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) investigating the case.



But little do Roo or John know, Cash has made a BIG breakthrough...



He receives a cryptic call with a mysterious tip about the source of the donation.



WHO was the caller?

