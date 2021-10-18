'Home and Away' spoilers: WHY does Dean Thompson refuse meds?

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) may have survived THAT car crash on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But his recovery is now in jeopardy as Dean is refusing to take his prescribed pain medication.



Dean's girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and sister Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are both desperate to help him.



They can't believe he won't take the meds when he is clearly still in so much pain after the crash.



Dr Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner) tries to work his bedside manner and convince surfer dude Dean to take his meds.



But still Dean refuses.



Eventually Dean comes clean and admits to Logan the truth about his past addiction struggles.



Dean is terrified he is going to get hooked on prescription drugs again...



WHAT can Logan do to convince Dean he is in safe hands?

Leah's nephew Theo is already a whole LOT of trouble on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Theo Poulous (Matt Evans), who is Leah Patterson's (Ada Nicodemou) nephew, hasn't made a very good first impression in Summer Bay, after being pulled over for speeding.



Leah's fella Justin Morgan (James Stewart) reckons the lad is gonna be a whole LOT of trouble.



But Leah won't hear a bad word said against Theo!



Leah isn't ready to turn her back on family.



But where does this leave the disagreement between her and Justin?



It looks like life is gonna be rather awkward at the Morgan house for a while!

Tane receives a note from his mystery admirer on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) has made it clear that he's not interested in pursuing a relationship with Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).



But flirty Felicity doesn't seem to have got the message as she's still hanging about and seizing the chance to bump into Tane about the Bay.



However, just how far will Felicity go to get her man?



Tane is alarmed when he finds a MYSTERY note attached to the front door of the Parata house, from an anonymous admirer.



The sender accuses Tane of breaking their heart!



Tane is convinced that Felicity is behind both the note and the rose that he previously found on the doorstep.



But has Tane got it all WRONG?

