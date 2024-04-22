Home and Away spoilers: WHY is Justin nervous about Leah's return?

Will Leah and Justin's wedding be on... or OFF when she returns on Home and Away?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is nervous about the return of his fiancee, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

The last time Leah came back from a stay at the Mental Health Clinic in the city, she put their relationship on hold!



With Leah heading home again, Justin confides in Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) that he is worried that history could repeat itself...



When Justin and Leah are reunited, he is pleased to see that she is still wearing her engagement ring.



So that's a good sign, right?



But does Leah feel like she is back on track after her latest stay at the Clinic.



Are the couple's wedding plans on... or OFF?

Is Leah returning with some happy news for Justin on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) is grateful that her boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), has agreed to part ways with his motorbike.



After all, hospital doctor Bree almost lost Remi when he was knocked off the bike during a hit-and-run crime.



Unfortunately, Bree is unaware that Remi actually asked local garage boss Justin to stash his recently repaired motorbike.



Remi is unsure how Bree will react if she finds out he intends to hit the road on his bike again.



But how much longer can Remi go on lying to Bree?

Remi continues to lie to Bree about his motorbike on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Stevie Marlow (Catherine Van-Davies) is surprised when Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives with a bag full of groceries.



Is he actually expecting movie star Stevie to cook?



Let's see if she is up for the challenge!



But while Cash begins to spend increasing amounts of time with client Stevie, his girlfriend Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is not happy.



She's starting to feel abandoned while he "babysits" his celebrity client.



Can Cash convince Eden that she is still his number one priority?

