Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail, Eden and Levi agree to family therapy?
Airs Thursday 23 January 2025 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Is Abigail Fowler (played by Hailey Pinto) already done with her counselling sessions on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Abigail's older siblings, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), are worried when she is a no-show for her latest appointment with therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).
Abigail clashes with both Eden and Levi over her refusal to attend.
However, Tim takes the initiative and tracks down Abigail in Summer Bay!
During their chat down on the beach, Tim starts to realise that there are unresolved issues between Abigail, Eden and Levi from the past.
But how will Eden and Levi react when Tim suggests a group counselling session for them ALL!
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), are making the most of their romantic countryside getaway.
After their skinny dipping antics in the resort's swimming pool, it looks like the couple's marriage is back on track.
Or is it?
Despite having a great time together, Justin and Leah both realise they have been avoiding having another awkward talk about the trust issues between them.
After all, Leah did recently accuse Justin of having an affair!
When they leave the resort and return home, will their unresolved issue also return to trouble them again?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
