Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail, Eden and Levi agree to family therapy?

Will Abigail, Eden and Levi agree to a family therapy session with counsellor Tim on Home and Away?

Abigail's older siblings, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) and Levi (Tristan Gorey), are worried when she is a no-show for her latest appointment with therapist, Tim Russell (George Pullar).

Abigail clashes with both Eden and Levi over her refusal to attend.



However, Tim takes the initiative and tracks down Abigail in Summer Bay!



During their chat down on the beach, Tim starts to realise that there are unresolved issues between Abigail, Eden and Levi from the past.



But how will Eden and Levi react when Tim suggests a group counselling session for them ALL!

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), are making the most of their romantic countryside getaway.



After their skinny dipping antics in the resort's swimming pool, it looks like the couple's marriage is back on track.

Or is it?

Despite having a great time together, Justin and Leah both realise they have been avoiding having another awkward talk about the trust issues between them.



After all, Leah did recently accuse Justin of having an affair!



When they leave the resort and return home, will their unresolved issue also return to trouble them again?

