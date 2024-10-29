Home and Away spoilers: Will Abigail report drug dealer Dom to the Police?

Levi tries to encourage his sister Abigail to take action against DRUG DEALER Dom on Home and Away...

Levi Fowler (played by Tristan Gorey) is left to do some damage control after his sister Abigail's (Hailey Pinto) confrontation with Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Though things are awkward between the men, since Cash broke-up with Levi and Abigail's sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), Levi apologises for his younger sibling's angry outburst.



Levi opens up to copper Cash about Abigail's struggles with drug addiction.



Cash encourages the Fowler family to take action against Abigail's former drug dealer Dom.

It could help Abigail to cope easier if she knows that dodgy Dom is behind bars?



But when Levi makes the suggestion to Abigail, she is resistant, wanting to leave that nightmare chapter of her life in the past.



Will Levi manage to change Abigail's mind?



Will Abigail press charges against drug dealer Dom on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Is Claudia Salini (Rachael Carpani) starting to become a bit too dependent on Justin Morgan (James Stewart)?



Garage boss Justin has agreed to be Claudia's designated driver while she recovers from the car accident that he feels responsible for.



But now she's started to open-up to him about her troubled marriage...



Justin makes it clear that this is not a social arrangement.



However, after Claudia's unexpected drop-in to the garage, she accidentally leaves her cardigan behind.

Which is later found by Justin's wife, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou)...



Will Leah soon suss the situation between Justin and Claudia?

Will Leah find out the truth about Justin and Claudia on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) is nervous about his chat with art gallery owner, Robert Solo (Gareth Davies).



The surf shop boss is unsure if he's ready to enter the art world!



Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) tries to encourage her friend and housemate to go through with the meeting.



Mali is surprised when Robert offers him full-time work as an artist with the chance to make some BIG money!

But is this what Mali really wants?

Mackenzie tries to encourage Mali to meet with the art gallery owner on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

