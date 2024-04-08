Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree accept a NEW job offer?

Will Bree accept an opportunity to leave the Bay and work for Doctors Without Borders on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) is facing a BIG dilemma on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Northern District Hospital employee has been offered a job working with Doctors Without Borders.



The training starts in Belgium in TWO weeks time!



Between her boyfriend Remi Carter's (Adam Rowland) near-fatal hit-and-run HORROR and the recent death of her dad, Bree had completely forgotten about her application.



Remi is quick to encourage Bree to accept the opportunity working abroad.



He assures her they can do long-distance and he'll remain in the Bay waiting for her return.



WHAT will Bree decide to do?

Mackenzie Booth's (Emily Weir) latest liaison with Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) is OFF after her SECRET LOVER cancels on her.



Mackenzie then discovers that Levi and his wife, Imogen, have been entertaining his sister Eden (Stephanie Panozzo) in the city.



When Eden returns to the Bay, Mackenzie can't resist probing for some gossip about Levi's wife.



Mackenzie's heart starts to sink when unsuspecting Eden sings the praises of her sister-in-law.



She's crushed when she hears all about Imogen's hope to start a family with Levi.



Is Mackenzie always just going to be "the other woman"?

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) wedding plans are back ON!



It was all looking a bit uncertain there, after Leah's mental health breakdown.



But is Leah really ready to think about walking down the aisle?



Or did she just say yes to please Justin?



The happy couple share their BIG news with friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).



But Irene senses something is not right and later checks in with Leah.



Back at home, Justin is devastated when he overhears Leah on the phone and realises everything may not be OK after all...

