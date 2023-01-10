Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree Cameron BREAK-UP with husband Jacob?

Is Bree Cameron finally ready to turn her back on abusive husband Jacob on Home and Away?

Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has managed to convince her abusive husband, Jacob, to leave Summer Bay and return to his job on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But now the clock is ticking as Jacob will be back in 3 months time...



Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is desperate to help Bree, and suggests reporting violent Jacob to the Police.



Unfortunately, hospital doctor Bree is not yet ready to take things that far and involve the Police.



Bree confides in Remi about her marriage to Jacob, and the man he used to be.



Remi reminds Bree that she is no longer married to the same man she fell in love with.



The sooner she makes the break from Jacob, the safer she will be.



Now she just needs a plan of action to be rid of Jacob for good...

Remi tries to convince Bree to leave husband Jacob on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is not happy when her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) confronts her boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), over her slashed working hours at Summer Bay Autos.



Ziggy can fight her own battles, than-you very much!



However, when Justin once again raises the subject of Ziggy navigating her pregnancy along with her responsibilities as the new temporary manager of the garage, Ziggy SNAPS...

Find out WHY Dean is in Ziggy's bad books on today's episode of Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) have decided they can't even be friends.



But it's a little difficult trying to avoid each other in a town the size of Summer Bay!



However, when Eden secretly investigates Bree's situation with Jacob, and asks policeman Cash for some advice about domestic violence, it looks like the two may be able to put their differences aside.



Is there a chance of friendship for Cash and Eden after all?

Can Cash and Eden find a way to be just good friends on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5