Home and Away spoilers: Will Bree Cameron BREAK-UP with husband Jacob?
Airs Monday 16 January 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Bree Cameron (played by Juliet Godwin) has managed to convince her abusive husband, Jacob, to leave Summer Bay and return to his job on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But now the clock is ticking as Jacob will be back in 3 months time...
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is desperate to help Bree, and suggests reporting violent Jacob to the Police.
Unfortunately, hospital doctor Bree is not yet ready to take things that far and involve the Police.
Bree confides in Remi about her marriage to Jacob, and the man he used to be.
Remi reminds Bree that she is no longer married to the same man she fell in love with.
The sooner she makes the break from Jacob, the safer she will be.
Now she just needs a plan of action to be rid of Jacob for good...
Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is not happy when her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) confronts her boss, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), over her slashed working hours at Summer Bay Autos.
Ziggy can fight her own battles, than-you very much!
However, when Justin once again raises the subject of Ziggy navigating her pregnancy along with her responsibilities as the new temporary manager of the garage, Ziggy SNAPS...
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) have decided they can't even be friends.
But it's a little difficult trying to avoid each other in a town the size of Summer Bay!
However, when Eden secretly investigates Bree's situation with Jacob, and asks policeman Cash for some advice about domestic violence, it looks like the two may be able to put their differences aside.
Is there a chance of friendship for Cash and Eden after all?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
