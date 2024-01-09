Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin survive a SHOCK ATTACK!
Airs Wednesday 17 January 2024 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) and her now fiance, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), are looking to the future after their ordeal at the hands of doomsday cult Vita Nova on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But after escaping from the abandoned factory, where the couple were trapped and left to die by the cult, Justin and Leah are still a target...
A fake orderly, Jordan (Jack Angwin) is lurking around Northern District Hospital... and planning a FATAL attack on patient, Justin!
However, Leah is left alarmed when hospital doctor Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) reports that there are no employees at the hospital under the name 'Jordan'.
So WHO was the guy wearing hospital scrubs, that Leah and Justin met earlier?
Policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) springs into action.
But the situation is not looking good...
Jordan has already attacked Justin and left him badly injured on the floor of his room!
While the Police search the building for cult member Jordan, Leah can only hope that Justin will survive the attempt on his life...
The day of Alf Stewart's (Ray Meagher) Distinguished Service Award Ceremony finally arrives.
It's been a challenge to keep the celebration a secret from Alf.
Alf's nearest and dearest literally had to STEAL his car keys to stop him from leaving town and accidentally ruining the plans!
With the Surf Club full with friends and family, Alf walks inside to a standing ovation!
He is pleasantly blown away by the efforts everyone has gone to.
Alf is honoured with a plaque in his name and a tailored jacket, sporting the club emblem.
The celebration is a welcome distraction for Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger).
After the celebration at the Surf Club, Irene discovers she has a load of missed calls from her lawyer.
Reality hits hard, as Irene is reminded that her sentencing hearing will get underway... tomorrow!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.