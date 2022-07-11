Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah Patterson and Justin have fallen out!

Are Leah Patterson and boyfriend Justin in trouble after their bust-up on Home and Away?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) is not impressed when she discovers her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), spent the night sleeping on John Palmer's (Shane Withington) sofa on Home and Away!



Leah decides the couple need to settle their differences before their argument truly gets out of hand.



However, when Leah heads over to John's house, she finds Justin in a stubborn mood.



Justin reckons Leah is the one who owes him an apology!



But wait, shouldn't it be the other way around after Justin accidentally caused trouble between Leah's nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), and his girlfriend, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett)?



How are Leah and Justin gonna sort this out?



Theo is desperate to make-up with Chloe, after pulling out all the stops to win her over in the first place.



The couple manage to kiss and reconnect.



However, they find themselves drawn into the fallout between Justin and Leah.



Feeling partly responsible for what has happened, Theo and Chloe secretly plot to try and reunite the squabbling couple...



Will their plan work?



Xander Delaney's (Luke Van Os) job could be on the line after his confrontation with Dr Bolton (Septimus Caton).



Xander returns to Nothern Districts Hospital and attempts to make amends with the new head of the Emergency Department.



Unfortunately, Xander's attempt to do the right thing falls flat when Dr Bolton warns the paramedic that next time he steps out of line on the job, he will lodge a formal complaint against Xander...

