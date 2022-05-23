Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah Patterson report her brother Dimitri to the police?

Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) makes an ALARMING discovery on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Leah and her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans, who has been nominated for a Most Popular New Talent Award at this year's Logie Awards in Oz) have both turned their backs on Theo's abusive dad, Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).



However, the rejection has sent Dimitri into a rage... and the angry businessman has lashed out at Leah's boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart)!



When Leah and Theo arrive at Summer Bay Auto, they are shocked to find garage boss Justin barely conscious on the floor...



They both reel when Justin names Dimitri as his attacker!



Justin is rushed to Northern District Hospital, where he suddenly has a seizure...



Will Justin survive?

Theo storms off to confront his dad Dimitri on Home and Away...

As Leah resolves to go to the police and report her violent brother, Dimitri, Theo is one step ahead of her...



The lad storms off to give Dimitri a piece of his mind and warns him to stay away.



But things threaten to take another violent turn when Dimitri attempts to drag Theo into his car!



Summer Bay policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives on the scene and breaks-up Theo and Dimitri's confrontation.



But when Cash then questions both Theo and Dimitri down at the police station, will Theo seize his chance to officially report the years of violent abuse he has suffered at the hands of Dimitri?

Is Rose making the right decision moving to Summer Bay on Home and Away?

Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is transferring to Yabbie Creek Police Station from the city, so she can join her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) in Summer Bay.



However, policewoman Rose is still not convinced she's making the right decision.



While Xander has hit it off with their long-lost sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), things are still a bit frosty between the ladies.



Xander is determined to making things right between Rose and Jasmine.



He proposes some healthy competition with a full-on volleyball match between the women!



But will Xander soon regret his attempt to play peacekeeper?

