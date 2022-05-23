Home and Away spoilers: Will Leah Patterson report her brother Dimitri to the police?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 30 May 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Leah Patterson (played by Ada Nicodemou) makes an ALARMING discovery on today's episode of Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Leah and her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans, who has been nominated for a Most Popular New Talent Award at this year's Logie Awards in Oz) have both turned their backs on Theo's abusive dad, Dimitri (Salvatore Coco).
However, the rejection has sent Dimitri into a rage... and the angry businessman has lashed out at Leah's boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart)!
When Leah and Theo arrive at Summer Bay Auto, they are shocked to find garage boss Justin barely conscious on the floor...
They both reel when Justin names Dimitri as his attacker!
Justin is rushed to Northern District Hospital, where he suddenly has a seizure...
Will Justin survive?
As Leah resolves to go to the police and report her violent brother, Dimitri, Theo is one step ahead of her...
The lad storms off to give Dimitri a piece of his mind and warns him to stay away.
But things threaten to take another violent turn when Dimitri attempts to drag Theo into his car!
Summer Bay policeman, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) arrives on the scene and breaks-up Theo and Dimitri's confrontation.
But when Cash then questions both Theo and Dimitri down at the police station, will Theo seize his chance to officially report the years of violent abuse he has suffered at the hands of Dimitri?
Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) is transferring to Yabbie Creek Police Station from the city, so she can join her brother, Xander (Luke Van Os) in Summer Bay.
However, policewoman Rose is still not convinced she's making the right decision.
While Xander has hit it off with their long-lost sister, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost), things are still a bit frosty between the ladies.
Xander is determined to making things right between Rose and Jasmine.
He proposes some healthy competition with a full-on volleyball match between the women!
But will Xander soon regret his attempt to play peacekeeper?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
