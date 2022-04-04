Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata attend Ari's funeral?

Nikau Parata struggles to deal with his grief over his uncle Ari's death on Home and Away...

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been lashing out over the injustice of losing his uncle, Ari, on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The Parata family had a bitter-sweet reunion with Ari, when he and fiancee, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) were married in a last-minute wedding ceremony at Northern District Hospital.



But no sooner had Ari and Mia exchanged their wedding vows, tragedy struck...



Unable to deal with the pain of his grief, it doesn't look like Nikau will make it to Ari's funeral.



However, Nikau's girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) gives him a gentle push to say a proper goodbye to Ari, before his body is flown to New Zealand.



The Summer Bay community come together to give Ari an emotional send-off.



Mia gives an emotional goodbye to her husband.



As she stares at Ari's coffin, the terrible reality that she is now a widow sets in...

As the residents of Summer Bay say an emotional goodbye to Ari, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is triggered by her own experience of losing a loved one.



After the funeral, Tane offers folks the chance to stop by the Parata house and visit with the family.



But the situation is all too much for Jasmine, who is reminded of the tragic death of her husband, Robbo.



He died in hospital after being involved in a massive car crash a few years ago.



Jasmine leans on boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) for emotional support.



Cash encourages a hesitant Jasmine to visit with Mia in the aftermath of the funeral.



Mia could use support from someone who understands the pain of losing their significant other.



But can Jasmine bring herself to do it?

