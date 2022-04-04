Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata attend Ari's funeral?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Friday 15 April 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) has been lashing out over the injustice of losing his uncle, Ari, on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
The Parata family had a bitter-sweet reunion with Ari, when he and fiancee, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) were married in a last-minute wedding ceremony at Northern District Hospital.
But no sooner had Ari and Mia exchanged their wedding vows, tragedy struck...
Unable to deal with the pain of his grief, it doesn't look like Nikau will make it to Ari's funeral.
However, Nikau's girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) gives him a gentle push to say a proper goodbye to Ari, before his body is flown to New Zealand.
The Summer Bay community come together to give Ari an emotional send-off.
Mia gives an emotional goodbye to her husband.
As she stares at Ari's coffin, the terrible reality that she is now a widow sets in...
READ MORE! Home and Away star Lukas Radovich on Ryder's scary panic attacks
As the residents of Summer Bay say an emotional goodbye to Ari, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is triggered by her own experience of losing a loved one.
After the funeral, Tane offers folks the chance to stop by the Parata house and visit with the family.
But the situation is all too much for Jasmine, who is reminded of the tragic death of her husband, Robbo.
He died in hospital after being involved in a massive car crash a few years ago.
Jasmine leans on boyfriend, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) for emotional support.
Cash encourages a hesitant Jasmine to visit with Mia in the aftermath of the funeral.
Mia could use support from someone who understands the pain of losing their significant other.
But can Jasmine bring herself to do it?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
