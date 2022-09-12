Home and Away spoilers: Will Nikau Parata get SACKED from the Surf Club?
Airs Wednesday 21 September 2022 at 1:45pm on Channel 5. (* All programmes are currently subject to change due to news coverage following the death of Queen Elizabeth II)
Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) was over-the-moon when he first landed a job as beach lifeguard on Home and Away (1:45pm - Channel 5) *
But now it looks like Nikau's job and reputation is on the line, after his involvement with those baddie biker boys!
Nikau is worried when he hears the Surf Club committee are worried about the reputation of the Club, with its star lifeguard involved in the bikie bust.
Surf Club boss, John Palmer (Shane Withington), is usually the first one to champion Nikau.
However, when John becomes aware of The Coastal News expose he is OUTRAGED!
Of course, nobody knows the total truth about Nikau and his uncle, Tane's (Ethan Browne) team-up with the police to bring down the gang.
Not wanting to blow his cover, Nikau is unable to fully defend himself against John's outrage.
Is Nikau about to lose his job at the Surf Club?
It's been a terrible time for Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis).
Her brother, Cash (Nicholas Cartwright), is still on a life support machine in hospital after being shot during a confrontation with biker gang leader, Marty.
While her boyfriend, Tane, has been in police custody after all the biker gang drama.
Felicity is thrilled when she is FINALLY reunited with Tane, and hopes all the NIGHTMARE happenings are behind them.
But the question is, will Cash wake-up from his coma?
Elsewhere, policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier), is still feeling under pressure in the aftermath of all the biker gang drama.
While her police partner Cash's life still hangs in the balance, Rose is not in the mood when she hears John gossiping in the Diner about the latest Summer Bay scandal... and SNAPS!
