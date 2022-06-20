Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata survive the STABBING?
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Monday 27 June 2022 at 1:15pm on Channel 5.
Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has been stabbed during the late-night robbery attempt at Salt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is horrified as she frantically tries to stem the blood from his stab wound.
She screams at restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to call an ambulance.
However, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), stops them all in their tracks when he points out that they cannot get the police involved... or the illegal gambling nights at Salt will be EXPOSED!
As Tane continues to bleed out on the floor, Mackenzie knows there's only ONE person she can call on for help.
Her doctor boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner)...
When Logan arrives on the scene, he is shocked to find Tane has been stabbed.
But WHY hasn't anyone called an ambulance?
As Logan questions girlfriend, Mackenzie, is he about to discover the truth about her illegal dealings?
Meanwhile, policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) continues her secret investigation into the connection between Felicity, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) and mystery man, PK (Ryan Johnson).
After discovering Nathan's history with debt, Rose is worried that Felicity is somehow caught-up in the Poker player's shady dealings.
Unfortunately, Felicity's policeman brother, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), rumbles Rose's unofficial investigation.
He demands to know what his police partner is up to.
Will Rose have no choice but to reveal how Felicity recently approached her for help in digging up dirt on Nathan and PK?
Cash and Rose, in uniform, set off in search of Felicity with a whole LOT of questions...
Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) helps her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) with his application to become a full-time paid lifesaver for the Surf Club.
Nikau is still doubting himself.
But just as Bella has started to boost Nikau's confidence, the couple receive SHOCK news about Nikau's uncle, Tane...
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.