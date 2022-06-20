Home and Away spoilers: Will Tane Parata survive the STABBING?

The life of Tane Parata hangs in the balance after the shock stabbing at Salt on Home and Away...

Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) has been stabbed during the late-night robbery attempt at Salt on Home and Away (1:15pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Tane's girlfriend, Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) is horrified as she frantically tries to stem the blood from his stab wound.



She screams at restaurant boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) to call an ambulance.



However, Mackenzie's brother, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor), stops them all in their tracks when he points out that they cannot get the police involved... or the illegal gambling nights at Salt will be EXPOSED!



As Tane continues to bleed out on the floor, Mackenzie knows there's only ONE person she can call on for help.



Her doctor boyfriend, Logan Bennett (Harley Bonner)...



When Logan arrives on the scene, he is shocked to find Tane has been stabbed.



But WHY hasn't anyone called an ambulance?



As Logan questions girlfriend, Mackenzie, is he about to discover the truth about her illegal dealings?

Is this the end for Tane on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Meanwhile, policewoman Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) continues her secret investigation into the connection between Felicity, Nathan Silva (Ryan Panizza) and mystery man, PK (Ryan Johnson).



After discovering Nathan's history with debt, Rose is worried that Felicity is somehow caught-up in the Poker player's shady dealings.



Unfortunately, Felicity's policeman brother, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), rumbles Rose's unofficial investigation.



He demands to know what his police partner is up to.



Will Rose have no choice but to reveal how Felicity recently approached her for help in digging up dirt on Nathan and PK?



Cash and Rose, in uniform, set off in search of Felicity with a whole LOT of questions...

Rose is not convinced by Felicity's cover story on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) helps her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) with his application to become a full-time paid lifesaver for the Surf Club.



Nikau is still doubting himself.



But just as Bella has started to boost Nikau's confidence, the couple receive SHOCK news about Nikau's uncle, Tane...

Nikau is on his way to becoming a full-time lifeguard for the Surf Club on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR