Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni falls down some steps...
Airs Friday 3 February 2023 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) are at loggerheads over their unborn baby's surname on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
On a feminist mission, Ziggy reckons the baby's surname should be Astoni.
After all, pregnant Ziggy is the one who is going to be carrying around their baby until it is born.
But Dean believes that a child only has their mum's surname if the dad is a deadbeat.
It stirs up bad memories over what happened when he discovered he had a long lost son, Jai Simmons.
Can the couple reach a compromise?
However, they soon have more alarming matters to worry about when Ziggy accidentally trips and falls down the stairs at Salt...
Dean is horrified as he rushes to the scene.
Are Ziggy and his unborn baby both unharmed?
Things get competitive between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
As John ramps up his recruitment campaign for the upcoming charity golf tournament, Justin decides to form a rival golfing team!
It's a race against time, as John and Justin try and recruit the best players for their teams.
But DISASTER is about to strike, when one of them practices their golf swing...
Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is reeling from the news that his new, sort-of girlfriend, Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) has asked local lifesaver, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) out.
Xander has decided to give a non-monogamous relationship with Stacey a go.
But he wasn't counting on her dating another guy quite so close to home!
Xander confronts Stacey and admits that he doesn't want to date anyone else but her.
However, Stacey feels like Xander is trying to guilt-trip her into being EXCLUSIVE with him.
Will the short-lived couple call it quits?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.