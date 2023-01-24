Home and Away spoilers: Ziggy Astoni falls down some steps...

Will pregnant Ziggy Astoni be OK after falling down the steps at Salt on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) are at loggerheads over their unborn baby's surname on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



On a feminist mission, Ziggy reckons the baby's surname should be Astoni.



After all, pregnant Ziggy is the one who is going to be carrying around their baby until it is born.



But Dean believes that a child only has their mum's surname if the dad is a deadbeat.



It stirs up bad memories over what happened when he discovered he had a long lost son, Jai Simmons.



Can the couple reach a compromise?



However, they soon have more alarming matters to worry about when Ziggy accidentally trips and falls down the stairs at Salt...



Dean is horrified as he rushes to the scene.



Are Ziggy and his unborn baby both unharmed?

Ziggy takes a terrible tumble on today's episode of Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Things get competitive between John Palmer (Shane Withington) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



As John ramps up his recruitment campaign for the upcoming charity golf tournament, Justin decides to form a rival golfing team!



It's a race against time, as John and Justin try and recruit the best players for their teams.



But DISASTER is about to strike, when one of them practices their golf swing...

John and Justin get competitive on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) is reeling from the news that his new, sort-of girlfriend, Stacey Collingwood (Maleeka Gasbarri) has asked local lifesaver, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) out.



Xander has decided to give a non-monogamous relationship with Stacey a go.



But he wasn't counting on her dating another guy quite so close to home!



Xander confronts Stacey and admits that he doesn't want to date anyone else but her.



However, Stacey feels like Xander is trying to guilt-trip her into being EXCLUSIVE with him.



Will the short-lived couple call it quits?

Xander puts his feelings for Stacey on the line on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

