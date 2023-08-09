All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt: trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the movie

A24 is the home of new filmmakers in 2023, as All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is the first feature-length movie from Raven Jackson and is set to debut in the last few months of 2023. This comes after Celine Song's feature debut, Past Lives, became a critical hit with the help of A24.

This is just one of the many new movies that A24 has released or still has planned for 2023. Already we've seen Sharper, Beau Is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives, Earth Mama and Talk to Me, while still to come we have Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, The Zone of Interest and The Iron Claw, as well as possibly a few more.

But we're focusing on All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt here. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the movie.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt was first shown in January as part of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, but it'll debut for the general movie fan by the end of 2023, we just don't have an exact date as of yet. A24's materials just say that the movie is either "coming soon" or "coming in 2023."

When we have info on the official All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt release date, we'll add it here.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt plot

In addition to directing, Raven Jackson wrote the screenplay for All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt as an original idea. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"A lyrical, decades-spanning exploration across a woman's life in Mississippi, the feature debut from award-winning poet, photographer and filmmaker Raven Jackson is a haunting and richly layered portrait, a beautiful ode to the generations of people and places that shape us."

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt cast

The cast for All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is a mix of established actors and those making their debut with the movie. Among the former are Sheila Atim, who has starred in The Woman King, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Underground Railroad; Moses Ingram, best known for her previous roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Queen's Gambit and Ambulance; Chris Chalk, previously seen in Perry Mason, Gotham and When They See Us; and Zainab Jah, whose past credits include The Accidental Wolf, Only Murders in the Building and Homeland.

Young actors making their debuts with key roles in the movie are Charleen McClure and Reginald Helms Jr.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt trailer

The synopsis describes All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt as a lyrical movie, and the trailer certainly works to get that across, as we don't gather much of the plot of the movie, but darn it if it isn't hypnotizing to watch. Give it a look directly below:

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt reviews

For those that got the chance to review All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, they offered some pretty strong praise, as the movie has a "Fresh" score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes (as of August 9).

Here is a sampling of some of the reviews:

Tomris Laffly, Harper's Bazaar : "An expressive tone poem and a rural visual tapestry of dreamy richness, Raven Jackson's unusually assured feature debut grabs you by the heart."

Richard Brody, New Yorker : "A complex, intricate and multifaceted tale with a natural unity that feels born of a piece, not assembled or calculated."

Dwight Brown, DwightBrownInk.com : "The emotions are there… But without a sound detailed rom/dra plotline that fills in the empty spaces, all viewers get is an inkling."

Who is Raven Jackson?

Though All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is Raven Jackson's feature directorial debut, she is already an award-winning filmmaker, poet and photographer.

You can watch two of her short films, Nettles and A Guide to Breathing Underwater, on The Criterion Channel. She has also published a book of poetry, little violences. Most recently, she was a writer for the Apple TV Plus series Surface.