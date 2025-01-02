Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4: release date, hosts, episode guide, trailer and everything we know

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4 is here and as this is the only show of its kind to offer a limitless cash jackpot, we can expect more drama and tension than ever before.

Last series saw one couple take home a record-breaking prize of £1 million - so now the stakes are higher than ever before as new contestants prepare to take on the limitless ladder and climb their way to a fortune.

Here is everything we know about Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4...

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4 starts on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 8:30 pm on ITV after The Masked Singer UK 2025.

The second epsiode will air the following day on Sunday, January 5, at 8pm on ITV1.

Episodes will then air in the same Saturday and Sunday slots weekly.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4 - how does it work?

The never-ending money ladder sees contestants take on a series of questions where every answer is a number - and this is a show that is guaranteed to have you shouting at your TV.

From ‘How many segments are in a chocolate orange?’ and ‘How long is a man’s size 10 foot in centimeters?’ Ant and Dec guide contestants as they attempt to climb the Limitless ladder. Correct answers then bank the players cash, but if they go over, even by one number, they’ll crash out and leave the game with nothing.

Ant and Dec are back for a new series. (Image credit: ITV)

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4 episodes

Saturday, January 4

First up are Joe and sister-in-law Jo, who have been prepping by going round the supermarket sizing things up with a tape measure, followed by Steve and son-in-law Jordan, who hope their approach will help propel them into the truly life-changing sums of money.

Sunday, January 5

Steve is back to finish his game with son-in-law Jordan, hoping to win enough money to get him and his step-daughter Megan out of the house and set them up with a home of their own. Husband-and-wife team Richard and Lorna then face the Limitless Ladder looking to win some major money - they've been doing some proper homework, but can they translate it into hard cash?

Saturday, January 11

Husband-and-wife team Richard and Lorna are back to finish their game and have got their sights set on a seven-figure sum. Emotions then run high and there are tears all around as postman David and his partner Aaron take on the Limitless Ladder, hoping to win enough to set themselves up with their perfect family home.

Sunday, January 12

First up are husband-and-wife team Dan and Sarah, who would like to buy their first home and build an animal sanctuary for their local community. It's then the turn of married couple Nik and Khajal to take on the Limitless Ladder, with Nik hoping to spend his winnings on a purpose-built barbecue shack, but Khajal's not so sure!

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4 hosts

Presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are back for another series of their brain-busting gameshow, and it's no surprise considering the Geordie duo's series has proved to be a hit for all ages - an average share of 48% of 16-34s have tuned in, with the show winning its slot each week in this coveted demographic with previous seasons.

Is there a trailer for Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4?

Yes, you can get a a glimpse of the nail-biting drama in store below...

Behind the scenes and more on Ant & Dec's Limitless Win season 4

Since launching in 2022, Ant & Dec's Limitless Win has ranked in the top 10 entertainment series across all channels and programs, with its second season drawing in an average of 4 million viewers.

Speaking of the new season, Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win has quickly become an audience favourite, with families up and down the country playing along from home- from searching their kitchen cupboards to identify the length of a Pringles tube to Googling the width of Michael Jordan’s handspan. It was a no-brainer to have the high stakes game show return”