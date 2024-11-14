Based on a True Story season 2: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the comedy thriller

What do you get when you combine a high-stakes murder mystery with comedic hijinks that naturally come with some amateur sleuthing? In this case, you get Based on a True Story season 2.

The hit Peacock original returns with Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina once again starring as Ava and Nathan, respectively, as they resort to solving a homicide case. While they have a baby now and swore off getting involved in police work, they find they can’t help but follow their curiosity. So what else happens this season?

Here is everything we know about Based on a True Story season 2.

All episodes of Based on a True Story season 2 premiere on Peacock on Thursday, November 21.

While we don’t have a release date for season 2 in the UK, we suspect it will join season 1 on Sky Max and NOW. Once we have more information about a UK release date for season 2, we can pass along the update.

Based on a True Story season 2 cast

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina in Based on a True Story (Image credit: PEACOCK)

Based on a True Story season 2 stars Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina. Cuoco has a pretty successful track record on the small screen, having starred in multiple seasons of 8 Simple Rules, The Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant. She’s also been spotted in movies like Meet Cute and Role Play. Messina may arguably be best known for his role in The Mindy Project, but he’s also recently starred in things like Gaslit, Air, I.S.S. and Juror #2.

Joining Cuoco and Messina are Tom Bateman and Liana Liberato. Bateman has starred in projects like Funny Woman, Thirteen Lives and Death on the Nile. Liberato has been featured in things like Scream VI, Dig and Hidden Exposure.

Based on a True Story season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for the season:

"Season two finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in — is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally."

Based on a True Story season 2 trailer

Check out the trailer for Based on a True Story season 2 below.