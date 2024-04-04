Beacon 23 season 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Lena Headey sci-fi series
Beacon 23 season 2 picks up where the first season left off.
Following hot on the heels of Beacon 23 season 1, MGM Plus gave the green light to Beacon 23 season 2. The sci-fi series follows a government agent and a former military man who become trapped aboard Beacon 23, one of many intergalactic lighthouses for travelers.
"The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey's best-selling book to life, and we're excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23’s universe of suspense, emotion and unforeseen twists," said Michael Wright, head of MGM Plus.
"Beacon 23’s season two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists and exciting new characters. It's a thrill ride. I can't wait for the audience to see it," executive producer Glen Mazzara said.
Here's everything we know about Beacon 23 season 2.
Beacon 23 season 2 release date
Beacon 23 premieres Sunday, April 7, on MGM Plus in the US. New episodes in the eight-episode season will become available to stream weekly. The first season is available to stream now on MGM Plus.
We don't have a UK premiere date just yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.
Beacon 23 is an MGM Plus original series. You can subscribe to MGM Plus through your cable TV provider or subscribe to the streaming service directly. MGM Plus is also available through Philo, Roku, Prime Video, Apple TV and YouTube TV.
Beacon 23 season 2 premise
Here's the official synopsis for Beacon 23 season 2 from MGM Plus:
"Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way."
Beacon 23 season 2 cast
Both Lena Headey and Stephan James return as Aster and Halan, respectively.
Headey is best known for her role as Cersei in the HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones. She's also appeared in several big movies like 300, The Remains of the Day, Dredd and Possession. On the TV side, she's been in shows like White House Plumbers, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.
Stephan James starred in Race and received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Homecoming. He also played Alonzo in If Beale Street Could Talk. Most recently, he played Baden in Surface.
Beacon 23 season 2 trailer
Take a look at the thrilling trailer for Beacon 23 season 2 below.
