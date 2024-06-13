Claim to Fame season 3: release date and everything we know about the reality competition series

Kevin and Franklin Jonas once again bring some fun to the summer as they host Claim to Fame season 3.

The competition series has provided some must-watch TV during Claim to Fame season 1 and Claim to Fame season 2, as contestants strived to step out of their famous relative's shadow. Which celeb relative will be able to keep their identity undercover and win this season's competition?

Here's everything we know about Claim to Fame season 3.

Claim to Fame season 3 premieres on Wednesday, July 10, at 9 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Claim to Fame is an ABC original series and new episodes air live directly on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite television, ABC is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . New episodes can also be streamed the next day on Hulu.

There is no official word on when season 3 episodes appear in the UK, but once we know more, we'll pass along the update.

Claime to Fame season 3 premise

Here is the official synopsis for Claim to Fame season 3:

"Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, Claim to Fame challenges relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and stepping out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own Claim to Fame. Season three will bring the nail-biting competition, drama and more!"

Claim to Fame season 3 hosts

Kevin and Frankie Jonas on Claim to Fame (Image credit: ABC/John Fleenor)

Back to hosting duties are brothers Kevin and Franklin Jonas. Kevin makes up one-third of the popular Jonas Brothers trio. In addition to helping crank out hits like "Sucker" and "What a Man Gotta Do," Kevin has been spotted in the Disney series Jonas and the movie Camp Rock.

Franklin, while not a member of the pop group, has been involved in the entertainment industry, appearing in R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam and Jonas.

Claim to Fame season 3 contestants

We don't have the official casting list yet revealing this season's competitors, but one should become available soon. Once we have that information we'll share it here.

Claim to Fame season 3 trailer

A trailer for the new season hasn't been released yet. However, as we closer to the show's premiere date we expect a clip to become availalble which we will include below.