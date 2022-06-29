Claim to Fame season 1: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Kevin Jonas series

From the production company behind Love is Blind and Married at First Sight comes a brand new show hosted by Jonas Brothers member Kevin Jonas and his not-so-known younger brother Frankie. Titled Claim to Fame, the series follows the relatives of several celebrities as they not only live together, but also compete against one another in various challenges to show who they are apart from their famous loved ones.

In an interesting tidbit, Kevin and Frankie aren’t the only Jonases on TV this summer. Nick Jonas is currently serving as a judge on the NBC reality series Dancing With Myself. It's probably a good thing that their shows don’t air on the same night so they won’t have to concern themselves with a sibling TV rivalry.

Here’s everything we know about Claim to Fame season 1.

Claim to Fame makes its series debut on Monday, July 11, at 10 pm ET/PT on ABC. The episode becomes available the next day on Hulu.

To date, there has been no official word as to when the show will premiere in the UK. However, as that information becomes available we can pass that along.

Claim to Fame premise

The Claim to Fame house (Image credit: ABC/Ben Hider)

ABC describes the Claim to Fame premise as the following:

"Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family members’ shadows and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own 'claim to fame.'"

Claim to Fame hosts

As we previously mentioned, on Claim to Fame hosting duties is Kevin Jonas. Kevin rose to fame as one of the three members of the popular band Jonas Brothers. He’s also starred in the Jonas series and the Camp Rock movies.

Hosting alongside Kevin is the youngest brother in the Jonas family, Frankie. Frankie happened to also star in the Jonas series, one of the Camp Rock movies and R.L. Stine's the Haunting Hour.

Claim to Fame season 1 trailer

We tried our best to see some of the faces behind the masks in the Claim to Fame trailer but we couldn’t even begin to guess some of the celebrity relatives that are featured this season.

How to watch Claim to Fame

As an ABC series, Claim to Fame is a show that airs live exclusively on the broadcast network. For those that have cut ties with traditional cable/satellite TV, you still have the opportunity to watch the series when it airs using live TV streaming services like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, episodes become available to stream the day after they air on Hulu.

Now to date, no official plans have been announced as to when the season may begin airing in the UK. However, that doesn’t have to stop fans from tuning in.

