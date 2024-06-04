Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 — release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the crime drama

The wait for more Criminal Minds is almost over, as Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is just around the corner after a year-and-a-half wait following the shocking events of the Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 finale. We've got everything you need to know about the crime drama right here.

The spinoff to the long-running CBS crime drama Criminal Minds, Criminal Minds: Evolution is a Paramount Plus original series, but most of the original cast is back trying to capture the most dangerous criminals out there. It joins other classic shows that received a revival on the streamer, like Frasier, Evil, iCarly, Seal Team and Beavis and Butt-Head.

But we're focusing on all the key details you need to know about Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2.

The Criminal Minds team is back starting Thursday, June 6, as Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus. The first two episodes of the new season are going to be available to stream immediately, with subsequent episodes dropping every Thursday after that. With 10 episodes in total in season 2, the show is expected to run through July 31.

In order to watch Criminal Minds: Evolution, you must be a Paramount Plus subscriber. US subscribers have two options to pick from, Paramount Plus Essential ($5.99 per month), which comes with ads, and Paramount Plus with Showtime ($11.99 per month), which in addition to no ads also features Showtime programming and CBS live streams. For those in the UK and elsewhere outside the US, there is only one Paramount Plus plan available.

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 cast

The primary Criminal Minds: Evolution cast are all coming back for season 2 of the crime drama. That includes Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareu, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Zach Gilford as Elias Voit, Ryan-James Hatanaka as Tyler Green, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Paget Brewseter as Emily Prentiss.

Set to appear as a guest star this season is Felicity Huffman. The Oscar-nominated (Transamerica) and Emmy-winning actress (Desperate Housewives) most recently starred in a guest role on The Good Doctor, and was expected to help lead the planned spinoff The Good Lawyer before that was ultimately shuttered.

Criminal Minds: Evolutions season 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2:

"In the wake of last season’s shocking finale, the upcoming all-new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution picks up as the FBI's elite team of profilers investigates the deadly mystery of GOLD STAR. As the conspiracy unfolds, the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) is met with an unexpected complication when serial killer Elias Voit negotiates a deal that transfers him to federal custody in the BAU's own backyard. The team faces its biggest threat yet and cannot emerge unscathed from the mind-bending consequences."

Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 trailer

Get a sneak peek at what's in store with Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 by watching the trailer directly below: