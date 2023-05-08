Dancing Queens: release date, cast, trailer and what we know about the ballroom reality series

Dancing Queens is the newest reality series coming to Bravo. On a network known for Summer House, the Real Housewives and Below Deck, the only thing that has been missing from the network is ballroom dancing. So why not mix the passion for ballroom dancing and the drama that Bravo is famous for?

The logline for Dancing Queens tells you everything you need to know about the new series: "Passion and glamour meet the rigorous demands of the ballroom dance competition world as a group of dancer friends juggle the realities of their personal lives with their dedication to dance. In the end, 'all is fair in war and ballroom.'"

Here's everything you need to know about Dancing Queens.

Dancing Queens premieres May 9 on Bravo at 9 pm ET/PT, with new episodes streaming the next day on Peacock.

We don't have a UK release date yet but we'll keep you posted as soon as one is available.

Dancing Queens plot

Here's the plot of Dancing Queens, courtesy of Bravo:

"The series follows Colette Marotto, Donie Burch, Gaëlle Benchetrit, Leonie Biggs, Pooja Mehta and Sabrina Strasser as they invest their time and money into their all-consuming passion to vie for the top spots, respect and recognition in the world of Pro-Am dance competitions. Pro-Am combines amateur dancers competing with professional partners. These highly skilled amateur dancers spend tens of thousands of dollars on their hair, makeup and outfits, plus the expenses for their professional partners to practice, travel and compete."

Dancing Queens cast

It's always fun meeting new members of the Bravo family. Let's get to know the cast of Dancing Queens courtesy of cast biographies provided by Bravo.

Colette Marotto

"As a business owner and single mother to a son with special needs, Colette (Scottsdale, Ariz.) has a lot of stress in her life and dancing allows her to focus on herself and forget her responsibilities. Recently, her pro dance partner left her to compete with Pooja, forcing her to find a new pro, Oleksiy 'Alex' Pigotskyy, and start from scratch. Her ballroom breakup created tension between the women and lit a fire within Colette to be even more successful to prove to her former pro that she can win without him."

Donie Burch

"Donie (New York City) has been dancing her entire life and studied dance performance in college. This top performer and her partner, Iliah Vinikovskiy, are determined to show the judges that she's one of the best dancers in the country. While she may not have a 'typical' dancer's physique, Donie fears the judges are rating her appearance more than her ability. Currently single, Donnie's obsession with dance leaves her little room for finding a partner off the floor."

Gaëlle Benchetrit

"Gaëlle was making a name for herself in the ballroom circuit before her recent pregnancy forced her into a hiatus. Now back on the dance floor, she's eager to prove that she's better than ever. Sparing no expense, her partner, Nino Langella, is one of the top professional dancers in the world and the envy of the other women."

Leonie Biggs

"Leonie (Haworth, N.J.) is a perfectionist who doesn't like to take on anything unless she can be the best at it. With a full plate, she balances life as a wife and mother with her high-powered career in finance. This dance season, Leonie has a new pro partner, Koysta Samarskyi, which adds stress, doubt and additional hours of practicing before she feels ready to compete. Fiercely competitive in nature, she feels the pressure to be a championship ballroom dancer and beat out the other ladies to earn the coveted first place."

Pooja Mehta

"A self-described rebel from a family of doctors, Pooja (Scottsdale, Ariz.) is a makeup artist with a successful beauty business. She and her husband are raising their two children with a mix of Jewish and Hindu traditions. Dancing is a family affair — Pooja and her mother and sister all dance with Colette's ex-pro partner, Kristijan Burazer. Previously a champion in the rhythm category, she recently switched to Latin to compete alongside her family and prove that she can succeed in their category too."

Sabrina Strasser

"Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy — sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina's hobby takes attention away from their life at home."

Image 1 of 6 Colette Marotto (Image credit: Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto, Canada) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy – sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina’s hobby takes attention away from their life at home.) Donie Burch (Image credit: Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto, Canada) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy – sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina’s hobby takes attention away from their life at home.) Gaëlle Benchetrit (Image credit: Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto, Canada) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy – sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina’s hobby takes attention away from their life at home.) Leonie Biggs (Image credit: Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto, Canada) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy – sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina’s hobby takes attention away from their life at home.) Pooja Mehta (Image credit: Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto, Canada) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy – sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina’s hobby takes attention away from their life at home.) Sabrina Strasser (Image credit: Stay-at-home mom, Sabrina (Toronto, Canada) finds herself at odds between her dancing and family life. In a contentious on-again, off-again relationship with her pro dancer, Stanislav Kochergin, the two are back together and Sabrina is ready to claim the top prize. Her drive to win demands her time and energy – sometimes at the expense of her children and husband, who fears that Sabrina’s hobby takes attention away from their life at home.)

Dancing Queens trailer

Give Bravo all of the awards for making trailers, because one look at the Dancing Queens trailer and there's no question that this show has the makings of a hit new series on it. Take a look at the trailer below:

And here's an extended preview of the new series:

How to watch Dancing Queens

Dancing Queens airs on Bravo, with new episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.

If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

We don't have a premiere date for Dancing Queens in the UK but it will very likely end up on Hayu, where you can find several other Bravo series.