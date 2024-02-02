Death By Lightning: cast, plot and everything we know

Death By Lightning on Netflix sees Michael Shannon and Matthew Macfadyen star in a historical drama about a shocking event in US history when President James Garfield was assassinated in 1881. The show is based on the novel "Destiny Of The Republic by Candice Millard".

Succession star Matthew Macfadyen plays the assassin Charles Guiteau while George & Tammy star Michael Shannon will portray the tragic president James Garfield.

Here's everything you need to know about the Netflix drama Death By Lightning...

Tragic US President James Garfield. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Garfield's assassin Charles Guiteau. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no conformed release date for Death By Lightning yet, so we'll be updating on here as soon as we hear.

Is there a trailer for Death By Lightning?

Netflix hasn't yet released a trailer for Death By Lightning but as soon as it does, we'll post on here.

Death By Lightning plot

Death By Lightning is a drama telling the story behind the rise of US President James Garfield in the late 19th century and his subsequent assassination by Charles Guiteau. Garfield was the 20th president of the United States, while his greatest admirer was Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

Guiteau concealed himself by the ladies' waiting room at the SIxth Street Station in Washington DC on July 2 1881, the day he knew Garfield was taking a train from there. Garfield was struck by two shots fired by Guiteau. One glanced off his arm while the other pierced his back, shattering a rib and embedding itself in his abdomen. He died from his injuries over two months' later on September 19, 1881. Guiteau was indicted on October 14, 1881, for the murder of the president and executed on June 30, 1882.

Michael Shannon as President James Garfield

Playing tragic US President is Michael Shannon, who has previously starred in George & Tammy, Waco, Nocturnal Animals and Revolutionary Road.

Michael Shannon with Jessica Chastain in George and Tammy. (Image credit: Dana Hawley/Courtesy of SHOWTIME)

Matthew Macfadyen as assassin Charles Guiteau

Matthew Macfadyen who play's Garfield's admirer and assassin Charles Guiteau is know worldwide for playing Tom Wambsgans in Succession. His breakthrough TV role was a Hareton Earnshaw in ITV’s adaptation of Wuthering Heights in 1998. He starred in ITV drama Stonehouse opposite his wife Keeley Hawes. He went on to star as Tom Quinn in BBC1’s Spooks (2002-2004), Detective Inspector Edmund Reid in Ripper Street (2012-2016), The Pillars of The Earth and was Major Charles Ingram in 2020’s Quiz.

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom (on right) in Succession (Image credit: Macall Polay/HBO)

Behind the scenes and more on Death By Lightning

Mike Makowsky (Bad Education) is the creator, writer and executive producer on Death By Lightning. Other executive producers are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones), Bernie Caulfield (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones, Big Love) and Matt Ross (28 Hotel Rooms, Captain Fantastic, Gaslit) who also directs.