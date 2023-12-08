DIY SOS: EastEnders — release date, interviews and everything we know

The cast of EastEnders join Nick Knowles and a team of volunteers for a special build in DIY SOS: EastEnders.

DIY SOS: EastEnders sees the DIY SOS regulars team up with the residents of Albert Square for a special festive episode.

Members of the EastEnders cast will join Nick Knowles and the gang to work on a very important project as they dig out their shovels and wheelbarrows to help turn a disused building in Harlow, Essex into a community hub for local charity Butterfly Effect Wellbeing.

Here’s everything you need to know about DIY SOS: EastEnders…

Gillian Wright shows off her gardening skills in DIY SOS: EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

The one-off episode will air on Monday, December 18 at 8pm on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

DIY SOS: EastEnders — what is it about?

DIY SOS: EastEnders sees Nick Knowles and his crew embark on a mission to help Butterfly Effect Wellbeing. The charity, which has been working out of a portacabin, was set up by Angela Hannibal, who lost her mum to suicide and wanted to support others suffering from mental health issues.

Now, as the need for its services has expanded, Butterfly Effect Wellbeing is moving to new premises and the ambitious project will see the EastEnders cast help the team to transform the run-down building and develop a garden area that will also be used for growing vegetables.

Natalie Cassidy gets stuck in helping interior designer Gaby Blackman in DIY SOS: EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

DIY SOS: EastEnders — who is involved?

Along with Nick Knowles, interior designer Gaby Blackman, plasterer Chris Frediani and the rest of the regular DIY SOS team, EastEnders cast members including Perry Fenwick (Billy Mitchell), Gillian Wright (Jean Slater), Zaraah Abrahams (Chelsea Fox), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler), Colin Salmon (George Knight) and Scott Maslen (Jack Branning) will be taking part in the project alongside a stream of volunteers and construction workers.

Some of the people who will be using the hub will also feature in the episode as the EastEnders cast chat to them about what the charity means to them.

Plasterer Chris Frediani gives Colin Salmon some advice on DIY SOS: EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

DIY SOS: EastEnders — interview with Nick Knowles and Gaby Blackman

Nick Knowles and Gaby Blackman have to lead the mission to create a community hub in DIY SOS: EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Why does Butterfly Effect Wellbeing need help?

Gaby Blackman: “It’s a tiny charity that does vital work. Angela Hannibal, the founder, is an incredible woman who lost her mum to suicide and now wants to help everyone. She has turned tragedy into a force for good and wants her doors to be open all the time, so we need to make this new building great.”

Nick Knowles: “Yes, Angela is amazing. She told me she just wanted to do something nice after losing her mum and it started out as a place for people struggling with mental health issues but it has got bigger and now they’re offering multiple services.”

Angela Hannibal and her charity Butterfly Effect Wellbeing need help from Nick Knowles and the team in DIY SOS: EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Tell us about the hub you created…

Gaby Blackman: “It’ll be a place for anyone feeling isolated to come and make friends. There will be a space for crafts and exercise, somewhere to cook and eat and we are trying to get people outside so there’s a garden with a fire pit and veg growing. There’s also a fabulous room where people can get clothes, and a food distribution pantry.”

Were there any challenges?

Gaby Blackman: “What set out to be ‘just give it a lick of paint’ became us needing a roof and the walls were shoddy so we had to tackle them too!”

Nick Knowles: “And torrential rain made drainage difficult. But despite the weather, the attitude was fantastic. It should take six months and we had just over six days but we had incredible manpower.”

What has it been like having the EastEnders gang on board?

Nick Knowles: “Lovely! They've been chatting with the people who use the facilities. Perry went out with a walking group and heard about the things that they go through and the different areas where the charity supports people.”

Have any of the cast demonstrated surprising DIY skills?!

Nick Knowles: “None that we can discern! We got Perry outside creating a concrete foundation for a greenhouse and we’ll have to think about what the others’ specialist skills might be. We’re still trying to work out what mine are!”

Gaby Blackman: “Yes, that’s a mystery!”

Are you still amazed at how many people are willing to help?

Nick Knowles: “After 24 years doing this, our reputation means people are prepared to join in, and they often stay involved with the projects afterwards. Everyone on this has reasons they want to take part because we all get touched by mental health issues. When they see what a difference this will make to people's lives, it’s beautiful.”

Gaby Blackman: “Yes, it’s wonderful. Everyone’s doing it for love, and for the local tradespeople, this is their community and it’ll be their legacy. DIY SOS is just a ball of goodness!”

DIY SOS: EastEnders special — interview with Perry Fenwick

Nick Knowles and Perry Fenwick share a joke as they team up for DIY SOS: EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

What made you want to take part?

“I’ve always been a fan of DIY SOS and wondered how they manage to do it in the time they have. Hearing about the project, I just wanted to help. Life can be tough when people have mental health problems and if they can come together here and open up, it’s a wonderful thing. I suffered from panic attacks years ago and I didn’t want to tell anybody. But you just need to talk.”

We hear you have met people being helped by Butterfly Effect Wellbeing…

“Yes, I did a big walk with people who will be using the centre and they’re a brilliant bunch, we had a laugh. Everybody had a story to tell and they were all different.”

Do you have any building experience?

“The most my hands have seen is paper cuts from scripts! But I like gardening. They had me on a wacker plate [a tool to level the ground] and I'm still vibrating now! I put myself out of my comfort zone but I went home and thought, ‘I did that!’”

Are you proud of what you have all achieved?

“Yes, it’s great that EastEnders has been involved because it’s about community. The hub in Albert Square is the Queen Vic, and not everyone is lucky enough to have something like that, so this will be The Vic for these people.”

Is there a trailer for DIY SOS: EastEnders?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.