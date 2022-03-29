DNA Journey series 2 — celebrity pairs, discoveries and everything we know

The second series of DNA Journey — the ITV ancestry show — sees three celebrity duos set off on a globetrotting quest to find out where they really came from and unearth secrets from their past, all using cutting-edge DNA technology and genealogy techniques.

DNA Journey season 1 in 2019 saw pals Ant & Dec discover their family history, followed by Jamie Redknapp and Freddie Flintoff, then Amanda Holden and Alan Carr. Now it's the turn of three more star pairings to do the same. So join Dancing on Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christoper Dean, as well as The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, plus Coronation Street actors Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska whose friendship takes them on a life-changing road trip.

This second season of DNA Journey is actually split into two halves, so later in 2022 the show will feature further pairings of comedian pals Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, plus Joel Dommett and Tom Allen, then Good Morning Britain's Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.

So here's all you need to know about the second series of DNA Journey...

DNA Journey season 2 is a three-parter on ITV that begins Tuesday, April 5 at 9pm and runs at the same time on ITV in subsequent weeks.

It will also become available on ITV Hub. The first episode features The Chase stars Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace.

DNA Journey — Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace on episode 1

The Chase's Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace are the first celebrity pairing to explore their family trees for this series of ITV’s DNA Journey, and it turns out to be a road trip neither of them will forget! Guided by genealogists and historians, the famous quizzers follow their bloodlines using their DNA, which takes them to Jamaica where Shaun traces his family to the early 1700s.

"I’m amazed records even went back that far," says Shaun. "It was fascinating because I also discovered I have certain traits that come from my ancestors, like an aptitude for maths. It seems DNA does carry on through the generations.’

Meanwhile, back in the UK, Anne discovers some surprising royal links and solves a long-held mystery involving her Scottish great grandmother, who was born out of wedlock. "My mother had always discouraged me from finding out anything about my ancestors, so this was a wonderful opportunity to clear a few things up," says Anne. "I also got to handle the skull of one of my distant relations. I can’t tell you any more, but it was a proud moment!"

But Anne and Shaun admit their road trip not only gave them a fascinating insight into their family histories but also cemented their friendship. "I couldn’t have chosen a better DNA partner than Anne," says Shaun. "This experience just reinforced my love and admiration for her!"

So did they pack any must-haves for the trip or agree on any traveling dos and don’ts? "No we didn’t!" admits Shaun. "Actually, the one thing I really love about the way Anne and I interact is that we always know when not to crowd each other. That’s very important. Although we were doing this journey together we made sure we had our own downtime. We always respect each other’s space and I think that’s the way our relationship thrives."

Rula Lenska and Maureen Lipman in episode 2

In DNA Journey episode 2 (Tuesday, April 12, 9pm ITV), Rula Lenska and Maureen Lipman, both of whom have had roles in Coronation Street, discover some relatives they never knew existed. We will update you with more about this pair's incredible friendship and discoveries in due course. so do check back here.

DNA Journey series 2 stars Rula Lenska and Maureen Lipman. (Image credit: ITV)

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean in episode 3

In the last episode of DNA Journey (Tuesday, April 19, 9pm ITV), ice dance legends and Dancing On Ice judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean trace their ancestral histories. We'll update with much more on their trip so do check back.