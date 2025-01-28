G’wed season 2: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

G'wed season 2 is being unleashed on ITVX and ITV2 for more laughs and utter chaos.

The Liverpool-based Inbetweeners-style comedy returns for a second five-part series following the exploits of a motley crew of teenage school kids, as they navigate dramas from age gap relationships to anorexia, all with their own brand of cheeky scouse humour.

The hit sitcom begins with a poignant first episode featuring a cameo from the late drag star The Vivienne, who died on January 5 this year. Here they are playing a Liverpool nightclub owner.

Also in this second series potty-mouthed Reece (Dylan Thomas-Smith) reconnects with his estranged dad, Mia-Louise (Gemma Barraclough) meets an older guy online, Aimee (Amber Harrison) and ‘posh muppet’ Christopher (Jake Kenny-Byrne) are now dating, and Ted is mentoring a kid a few years below him at school.

"Series two brings back everything people loved about the first series, from humour to mischief and everything in between," says Dominic Murphy, who plays Ted. "But I find this time it’s a more intimate look at the characters’ lives on a grander scale. It’s bigger, funnier and more heartfelt."

So here’s everything you need to know about G’wed season 2 on ITV2 and ITVX…

G'wed season 2 is a five-part series that drops in full on ITVX from Thursday, February 6.

It will also be shown weekly on ITV2 from Thursday, February 6 at 10.05pm.

G’wed season 2 plot and episode guide

G’wed season 2 sees lovable teenage scousers Reece, Christopher, Ted, Connor, Mo, Aimee and Mia-Louise continue to tackle life’s big themes like age gap relationships, consent and money with heart and humour.

Episode one sees Ted paired with 14-year-old Albie as part of a school mentoring programme, while Reece re-connects with his dad Alan after 16 years, and his mum, Jodie, starts a new career. Meanwhile, Mia-Louise meets a new online video game partner who’s not all that he seems.

Later in the series, Aimee (Amber Harrison) tries to earn much-needed cash by joining an OnlyFans-style platform, and a Scousechella party threatens to tear the whole friendship group apart.

"Aimee has her ups and downs this series. She struggles through money problems, family troubles, friendships falling apart and relationships coming to an end," says Amber. "You’ll see lots of chaos and fallings-out among the characters. But there are also heartwarming moments and lots of laughs."

Here's a brief guide to all the episodes...

Episode 1

Ted is paired with 14-year-old Albie in a school mentoring program, and while they outwardly clash, the deeper issue of Albie’s struggles with anorexia soon become apparent to Ted. Aimee and Christopher are now dating after getting together over the summer. Reece connects with his dad Alan during a karaoke night, leading to a touching moment of bonding and a promising future between the pair. Jodie attempts to restart her career but struggles with her confidence and Mia-Louise meets a new online video game partner but we discover he’s not quite who she thinks he is.

Episode 2

Aimee accompanies her dad Wayne to a PIP (Personal Independence Payment) assessment, but the system’s cold bureaucracy pushes him to an emotional breaking point and the pair struggle with the financial and emotional difficulties of living with his disability. At school, the boys prepare for the best Mischief Night ever as Reece wants revenge on a bus driver who he blames for sabotaging his football career. However, Connor finds himself torn between his budding romance with Lauren, a fellow car enthusiast, and his loyalty to the group. Aimee tries to support her dad financially and ventures into using an OnlyFans like platform, sparking a heated debate about feminism, independence and the “acceptable” way for girls to make money when her secret is exposed in the classroom. Mia-Louise plays a prank on her online gaming friend James as their flirtation continues.

Episode 3

The countdown for the legendary party Scousechella is on and the whole school scrambles to get tickets. Christopher struggles with the anniversary of his mother's passing and a misunderstanding about the next steps in his relationship with Aimee, threatens their bond. Meanwhile, Reece wrestles with feelings of irrelevance given both Connor and his mum seem to be moving on without him. The party itself lives up to the hype and wild reputation but when back at the school, things take a turn when a mysterious hacker named “Ye Ma” leaks footage from the party revealing uncomfortable truths about relationships and consent involving Reece and Aimee and Connor and Lauren. This leaves friendships and reputations hanging by a thread.

Episode 4

Mia-Louise heads to Gaming Expo where she unexpectedly comes face-to-face with her online partner James. The gap in age between them is finally revealed. Meanwhile, Christopher struggles with jealousy over Aimee and Reece’s kiss at the party, he’s offered support by Jodie but Reece grows increasingly paranoid about their intentions. Mia-Louise’s relationship with James takes a turn when she impulsively visits his flat and discovers he may have a wife.

Episode 5

It’s the 100-year anniversary of Allsbrooke School and Mr Meacher wants to celebrate it with an event highlighting its impact on past pupils' legacies and its’ ongoing influence on current students. This prompts Reece to confront the feelings he has been wrestling with all series: cracks appearing in his school friendship group, his single parent mum moving on without him and the rejection from a dad who he has only just met for the first time. Mr Dunn’s and Jodie’s complicated history also comes to light. Meanwhile, Mia-Louise must make a decision on her relationship with James. At the 100 year anniversary event, there’s a surprise twist as the person behind “Ye Ma” is finally revealed and they release another video which helps Aimee realise a truth about her relationship with Christopher. Mr. Meacher inspires Reece to step up and deliver a surprise, heartfelt speech, urging his fellow pupils to embrace the transformative, unique moments of their school years.

G’wed season 2 cast

G'wed season 2 once again stars Dylan Thomas-Smith star as mouthy pupil Reece while Jake Kenny-Byrne (Endeavour, Doctors) plays his posh pal Christopher.

Max Ainsworth, Dominic Murphy and Zak Douglas are Reece’s best mates Connor, Ted and Mo, alongside Amber Harrison as wannabe actress Aimee and Gemma Barraclough as Mia-Louise.

"My character, Ted, has taken on more responsibilities since we last saw him," says Dominic. "In school he’s mentoring a boy a couple of years below him and he’s also got himself a job in a bar at night. Like most 16-year-olds he’s just trying to make everything work while having fun with his friends."

The cast also includes former Brookside star Louis Emerick as headmaster Mr Meacher and Leanne Best (The Bay) as Reece’s warm-hearted dinner lady mum Jodie.

"In series 2 my character Connor finds a girl who’s interested in him and he feels exactly the same way," says Max. "But he lets feelings get the better of him and he loses the ability to know who’s been there for him through hard times, which leads him into some problems.

"Filming the second series was amazing. We were all back together again and since the first series we’ve really grown as friends outside work. As always, we were messing around when we weren’t filming, just doing what mates do, cracking jokes and making fun of each other which I felt really helped with our on-screen performances."

Is there a G'wed season 2 trailer?

Not yet. But we’ll post the full trailer here as soon as it’s available.

Late star The Vivienne in G'wed season 2

Drag star The Vivienne, who won Ru Paul's Drag Race in 2019 and sadly passed away early in 2025, has a cameo appearance in episode 1 of the new series as a Liverpool nightclub owner who spots Ted's comedic potential and offers him a spot as a compere. The episode was filmed last summer and has been dedicated to The Vivienne.

"All the cast and crew were so saddened by the passing of The Vivienne and the first episode will now be dedicated to them," says executive producer Mario Stylianides. "The Vivienne was a trailblazing icon and we were truly honoured when we found out they were a fan of G’wed and equally excited when they agreed to appear in the first episode of the new series. They will always be in our hearts and forever part of the G’wed family."