How to watch College Football Playoff online from anywhere

After a thrilling season of college football, the 2022 College Football Playoff field of four is set. Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are set to go head-to-head and determine who is going to take home the national championship.

As has become tradition under the College Football Playoff, the pair of semifinal games (Georgia vs Ohio State and Michigan vs TCU) take place on New Year's Eve to determine who is going to square off in the title game on Monday, January 9.

To make sure that you are able to see all the college football action, we've broken down everything that you need to know about how to watch the 2022 College Football Playoffs either on your TV or online, as well as other key bits of information.

Let's take a look.

All games for the 2022 College Football Playoff are being broadcast on ESPN for US audiences. The cable sports network is available on most traditional pay-TV providers, but is also carried by a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV, so all you need to do is a be a subscriber to one of these services to be able to watch each game of the College Football Playoffs.

Sling TV is the most affordable option; you'll need the Orange plan which costs $40 per month (and it's half price for your first month).

In addition, if you have a subscription that gives you access to ESPN, you can also watch the game directly on ESPN.com or through the ESPN app on your mobile device.

Though fans could watch select college football games on ESPN Plus during the regular season, at this time ESPN Plus is not listed to carry a live stream of the College Football Playoff. However, the streaming service has featured exclusive content around the CFP in years past.

If you're a college football fan but find yourself away from the US and not able to watch ESPN’s broadcast easily, there is a solution — a virtual private network (VPN).

A VPN allows you to access content from different countries by changing your IP address, allowing you to watch ESPN broadcast sporting event like the College Football Playoff where ESPN is not immediately available. Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Semifinials (December 31)

TCU vs Michigan, 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on ESPN

Ohio State vs Georgia, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on EPSN

National Championship game (January 9)

TBD vs TBD, 7:30 pm ET/PT on ESPN

Michigan's Donovan Edwards (Image credit: Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Here is a look at the semifinal college football matchups this year, including a quick synopsis of their resume. We’ll have more in-depth game previews closer to December 31.

Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 13-0

Conference result: SEC champions

Best wins: 49-3 victory over Oregon and 27-13 win over then No. 1-ranked Tennessee

Michigan Wolverines

Record: 13-0

Conference result: Big Ten champions

Best wins: 45-23 road win over Ohio State, 41-17 home win against Penn State

TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 12-1

Conference result: lost in Big 12 championship game (in overtime)

Best wins: 55-24 home win against Oklahoma, 43-40 home win against Oklahoma State

Ohio State

Record: 12-1

Conference result: second best-record in Big Ten

Best wins: 21-10 win over Notre Dame, 44-31 road win against Penn State

FAQs

Where are the College Football Playoff games? This year, the College Football Playoff semifinals see TCU vs Michigan play in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the Ohio State vs Georgia game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. The national championship game is being played from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.